LG G FLEX2 BEGINS GLOBAL ROLLOUT

London, 25th February, 2015 — The eagerly anticipated G Flex2 from LG Electronics (LG) will begin its global rollout in the weeks to come with availability on the Sprint network in the United States and followed by key markets in Europe and Asia. Since it’s unveiling in January at CES 2015, the G Flex2 has garnered much acclaim for its stylish looks, nimble performance and UX features optimised for its unique form factor. It was one of the most talked about new products at CES, scooping up a trove of best-in-show accolades.

Set within the G Flex2’s contoured shape is a 5.5-inch Full HD Plastic-OLED display that delivers an incredibly sharp and vivid viewing experience from every angle while providing a sleeker look with enhanced durability. Improvements continue below the surface where an octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 810 processor delivers performance as impressive as the phone’s design. Its Self Healing back cover now heals everyday scratches in just 10 seconds and the smartphone’s Fast Charge feature charges the 3000mAh battery to almost 50 percent in a little over half an hour.

To create a better user experience, the G Flex2 offers an upgraded Gesture Shot which makes it easier than ever to take selfies with just a hand gesture. LG has extended the distance from which the camera can recognise one’s hand to 1.5 meters, perfect for today’s popular selfie sticks. The new Gesture View makes it convenient to check one’s last shot immediately after taking a photo and Glance View displays key information such as time, recent messages or missed calls with a downward swipe of the curved screen even while the display is off.

“The G Flex2 shows the world that there’s still room for design innovation in today’s smartphones beyond just metal frames and larger displays,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We think the G Flex2 is the perfect example of form and function coming together beautifully. It’s a smartphone that people simply won’t be able to take their eyes off of.”

The LG G Flex2 will be exclusively available in the UK at Vodafone, Carphone Warehouse from March 2015 with other partners coming on board at a later date.

Key Specifications (may vary depending on market):

Chipset: Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 810 processor with 2.0GHz 64-bit Octa-Core CPU

Snapdragon™ 810 processor with 2.0GHz 64-bit Octa-Core CPU Display: 5.5-inch Full HD Curved P-OLED (1080 x 1920 pixels / 403 ppi)

Memory: 16 eMMC ROM / 2GB DDR4 RAM / microSD slot (up to 2TB)

Camera: Rear 13.0MP with OIS+ with Laser Auto Focus / Front 2.1MP

Battery: 3,000mAh (embedded)

Operating System: Android 5.0 Lollipop

Size: 149.1 x 75.3 x 7.1-9.4mm

Weight: 152g

Network: 4G / LTE / HSPA+ 21/42 Mbps

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac / Bluetooth Smart Ready (Apt-X) 4.1 / NFC / SlimPort / A-GPS / Glonass / USB 2.0

Colour: Platinum Silver / Flamenco Red

Other: Gesture Shot / Gesture View / Glance View

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 82,000 people working in 119 locations around the world. With 2014 global sales of USD 55.91 billion (KRW 59.04 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solution, and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company

LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is a global leader and trend setter in the mobile and wearable industry with breakthrough technologies and innovative designs. By continually developing highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, battery, camera optics and LTE technology, LG creates handsets and wearables that fit the lifestyles of a wide range of people all over the world. While helping to enhance the mobile user experience by incorporating unique, sophisticated designs and intuitive UX features, LG is also committed to guiding consumers into the era of convergence and Internet of Things, maximizing inter-device connectivity between a wide range of smartphones, tablets, wearables, home and portable electronics products. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

