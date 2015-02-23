LG’S NEW MID-RANGE SMARTPHONE LINEUP DELIVERS PREMIUM DESIGN AND FEATURES

London, Feb.23, 2015 —At this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), LG Electronics (LG) will unveil a new line of exceptional smartphones at exceptional prices with the introduction of mid-range handsets with design elements and features usually reserved for premium models.

LG’s new lineup of four mid-range smartphones — Magna, Spirit, Leon and Joy — builds on LG’s design language to bring optimised performance and effortless user experience to a broader range of consumers. By combining the most essential hardware with LG’s premium design elements and user experience, LG has created the perfect balance of style and usability. The displays on the LG Magna and LG Spirit were designed with a subtle 3000mm radius curve for a sleeker profile.

The four devices will be available in both 4G and 3G versions, consistent with LG’s strategy to expand its appeal in the mass-tier segment with different products for different networks. The 4G and 3G versions of each model share nearly identical design hues with metallic back covers distinguishing the 4G models while the 3G devices feature patterned plastic back covers.

The LG Magna, which means “ultimate” in Latin, features a 5-inch in-cell touch display, normally offered only in premium smartphones, and a Quad-Core chipset. With an 8-megapixel main camera and 5-megapixel front shooter, the LG Magna was designed with high quality selfies in mind. A class leading 2,540mAh removable battery keeps the Magna running all day even with heavy use.

The LG Spirit, which embodies the spirit of LG’s innovations, features a 4.7-inch in-cell touch display and an 8-megapixel camera. In-cell touch technology makes the phones look slimmer while maximising their display areas and minimising the bezels. By bringing images closer to the screen, in-cell touch displays offer improved sensitivity with faster touch recognition, better outdoor visibility and crisper images.

The LG Leon, “lion” in Latin, offers a 4.5-inch display in a compact, premium-looking body. The smallest of the group, LG Joy, has a 4-inch display and delivers pure enjoyment in a smartphone that fits in any pocket.

With the new mid-range lineup, LG is carrying over popular UX features originally designed for its premium smartphones. Gesture Shot makes it easy to take great selfies with a simple hand gesture that starts a three-second countdown. LG has extended the distance from which the camera can recognise gestures to 1.5 metres to accommodate popular selfie sticks. Glance View, which debuted on the G Flex2, lets users quickly access key information such as time, recent messages or missed calls with a simple downward swipe of the screen, even while the display is off.

“LG’s new mid-range collection continues our legacy of offering amazing smartphones at reasonable prices,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “For millions of consumers around the world, the deciding factor on which smartphone to buy isn’t how fast or how big it is but how balanced it is. With our new mid-range smartphones, more and more customers will be looking to LG for their next handsets.”

LG’s new mid-range collection will begin its global rollout this week in select markets. Visitors to MWC 2015 will be able to experience all of LG’s newest products first-hand at LG’s booth in Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via.

LG Magna Specifications:

Display 5.0-inch HD (294ppi) Chipset 1.2GHz Quad-Core Camera 8MP / 5MP Memory 8GB / 1GB Battery 2,540mAh OS Android 5.0 Lollipop Network LTE Cat. 4 / HSPA+ 21Mbps Size 139.7 x 69.9 x 10.2mm

LG Spirit Specifications:

Display 4.7-inch HD (312 ppi) Chipset 1.2GHz Quad-Core Camera 8MP / 1MP Memory 8GB / 1GB Battery 2,100mAh OS Android 5.0 Lollipop Network LTE Cat. 4 / HSPA+ 21Mbps Size 133.3 x 66.1 x 9.9mm

LG Leon Specifications:

Display 4.5-inch FWVGA (220 ppi) Chipset 1.2GHz Quad-Core Camera 8MP / VGA Memory 8GB / 1GB Battery 1,900mAh OS Android 5.0 Lollipop Network LTE Cat. 4 / HSPA+ 21Mbps Size 129.9 x 64.9 x 10.9mm

LG Joy Specifications:

Display 4.0-inch WVGA (233ppi) Chipset 1.2GHz Dual-Core Camera 5MP / VGA Memory 4GB / 512MB OS Android 4.4 KitKat Battery 1,900mAh Network LTE Cat. 4 / HSPA+ 21Mbps Size 122.7 x 64.0 x 11.9mm

