LG OPENS NEW SHOP-IN-SHOP IN HULL's HANSON ELECTRICAL

LONDON, 15th June, 2016 – LG has continued its shop-in-shop expansion scheme with the opening of a new retail space in Hanson Electrical, Hull. LG’s shop in shop format has had a design refresh for the new opening, offering customers a more premium and welcoming environment in which to view LG’s range of home appliances.

The latest shop-in-shop area showcases 20 of LG’s latest home appliance products from washing machines to fridges, including LG’s recently unveiled Centum washing machine. LG’s Centum technology not only comes with a 20 year Direct Drive Motor warranty, but also meets the requirements of eco-conscious consumers who demand both durability and high energy efficiency from their home appliances.

The opening joins LG’s existing UK portfolio which includes; Carters Domestic Appliances Brighton, Vaughans in Cardiff and Haverfordwest, Purewell Electrical Christchurch, HBH Woolacotts St. Austell, Marks Electrical Leicester, AE Horders Bristol, Stellisons Chelmsford, Ipswich and Canterbury, Gillmans Store in Gloucester, Built-in Kitchen Appliances Liverpool, Avensys Crawley and Martin Dawes Cheshire.

Andy Mackay, Chief Operating Officer, LG Electronics UK comments; “Our ongoing investment in the independent sector is testament to the success of LG’s shop-in-shop programme. In-store demonstrations are by far one of the best ways to understand how a product works and its suitability for the customer. The highly experienced staff in the new Hanson Electrical LG shop-in-shop will be on hand to deliver these demonstrations and will be amongst the first to introduce our new record-breaking Centum washing machine to customers.”

Dave Baron, Owner of Hanson Electrical comments; “Our new LG shop-in-shop looks fantastic. It’s completely transformed part of our shop floor, and as this is a new partnership we are really looking forward to working with LG and are confident it will be beneficial for us both long term. We will quickly embrace selling LG’s innovational home appliances with the help of LG’s training and ambassador team, which I believe will only lead to an increase in business.”

The latest LG shop-in-shop officially opened on 3rd June and the full address of the store is: Hanson Electrical, 228-232 Willerby Rd, Hull, HU5 5JR.

