2/15/2021
Bring the green into your home….
Now more than ever, creating healthy environments in homes and work spaces is vital to our health and vitality. As we've discussed on our blog many times, a number of common issues including allergies and skin conditions are attributed to poor indoor air quality. The most effective methods for providing quality indoor air are proper ventilation and, in cases where outdoor air quality is poor, thorough air purification. However, indoor plants have been shown to absorb harmful elements from the air and create healthier and more productive environments. In a time when we're spending more time indoors, embellishing your home or office with greenery may be just the thing to benefit your physical and mental health. Let's discover a few indoor plants that help clean the air and are easy to care for.
Peace Lilies - these flowers are not only known to absorb acetone and purify the air, they also are a beautiful addition to any interior. The low maintenance peace lily helps promote restful sleep and prevents the formation of mildew and mould in the home.
Ivy - ivy is a vine that absorbs benzene from the air and requires little care. The vine also helps eliminate dangerous mould allergens. However, you should be careful when growing this plant as it is poisonous if ingested and is best grown indoors where you can control it! It can exhibit aggressive growth when planted outside. The plant tends to be attracted to the lime in the mortar between brickwork making it difficult to remove, resulting in a need for re-pointing and damaging to the look of the walls.
Gerbera Daisies - these flowers are known to absorb benzene and trichloroethylene. They add beautiful colours to interiors and are particularly beneficial as they emit oxygen at night and are best kept in bedrooms for fresh air.
Chrysanthemums - these beautifully coloured flowers are effective at filtering toxins such as ammonia and benzene from the air. They require lots of sunlight so are best kept near windows. They can be a bit more difficult to grow indoors than outside, and will require plenty of hands-on attention.
Rubber Plants - rubber plants originate in India and provide a lush green colour. Their large leaves are able to absorb an array of toxins and eliminate mould allergens. They are a hardy plant that like sunlight but need little care.
Spider Plants – these resilient plants filter carbon monoxide and Xylene, a chemical component in printing and rubber products. They are non-toxic and provide a refreshing light green hue. You can also easily re-pot the ‘runners’ which will see new baby plants growing on them. Plant the runners and let them grow their own roots before snipping the runners to allow the new plants to grow and be moved around the room! These offer a simple way to expand your indoor garden.
Snake Plants - the snake plant – or Mother-in-Law’s tongue as we have got to know it here in the UK - has the unique ability to produce oxygen at night while removing toxins from the air and is ideal for keeping in bedrooms. They also have a unique green pattern on their leaves and enjoy plenty of sunlight.
Chinese Evergreen - the Chinese evergreen is one of the most common plants kept in homes and provides high oxygen emission. These plants are very easy to care for and have a pretty red and green pattern on their leaves.
Areca Palm / Bamboo Palm - Areca palms are unique in that they were engineered specifically to filter carbon dioxide. These large plants require lots of indirect sunlight and need to be watered often. They may need a bit more care than some other plants, but the benefits are worth it.
So, cultivate healthier living and working spaces and enjoy the benefits with indoor plants that also provide brighter natural environments. With a little effort, you can be reaping the benefits and discovering a new way to spend your time indoors. While indoor plants help filter toxins and help provide better quality air, proper air ventilation and purification are vital to truly healthy air quality. Solutions such as LG’s Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) provide comprehensive air ventilation and purification that can be customised to the specific requirements of any space or facility. As we are spending more time indoors, healthy indoor air and healthy environments are as important as ever. Let's do our best to make our indoor environments as healthy and safe as we possibly can.