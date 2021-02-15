Bring the green into your home….

Spider Plants – these resilient plants filter carbon monoxide and Xylene, a chemical component in printing and rubber products. They are non-toxic and provide a refreshing light green hue. You can also easily re-pot the ‘runners’ which will see new baby plants growing on them. Plant the runners and let them grow their own roots before snipping the runners to allow the new plants to grow and be moved around the room! These offer a simple way to expand your indoor garden.



Snake Plants - the snake plant – or Mother-in-Law’s tongue as we have got to know it here in the UK - has the unique ability to produce oxygen at night while removing toxins from the air and is ideal for keeping in bedrooms. They also have a unique green pattern on their leaves and enjoy plenty of sunlight.



Chinese Evergreen - the Chinese evergreen is one of the most common plants kept in homes and provides high oxygen emission. These plants are very easy to care for and have a pretty red and green pattern on their leaves.



Areca Palm / Bamboo Palm - Areca palms are unique in that they were engineered specifically to filter carbon dioxide. These large plants require lots of indirect sunlight and need to be watered often. They may need a bit more care than some other plants, but the benefits are worth it.