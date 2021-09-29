Shining the spotlight on Hawco, a long-term partner with LG Electronics Business Solutions.



Hawco has been an international distributor of specialist components for nearly 50 years. Supporting a diverse range of refrigeration engineers, air conditioning contractors and manufacturing companies, from small family businesses to major international brands.



In the UK, HAWCO provide HVACR engineers with both commercial refrigeration systems, components and equipment and air conditioning for residential and commercial projects. This often requires additional advice on system design, specification, and heat load calculations, provided by a technical team with first-hand industry experience as HVACR engineers. Also providing assistance with the design and manufacture of many cooling products, including display cases, supermarket delivery vehicles, ice machines and bottle coolers.



Their aim is to make life as easy as possible for customers – and this starts with in-depth expertise about the products they supply. Hawco customers trust them to ask the right questions so they can understand their application precisely. By offering the right level of technical detail, they help the customer make a quick decision about the parts they require, saving them time and hassle.



This detailed product knowledge relies upon the relationships that Hawco build with their key suppliers. Only through a close working partnership can they advise their customers confidently about the specific requirements for their project, suggest alternatives, and offer new and innovative options that might provide a better solution.



“Our relationship with LG is one of these valued partnerships. We were proud to be one of LG’s first distributors in the UK, starting in 2000, and we are still a loyal supporter of their company, people, and products today”



“LG remains at the forefront of industry-leading innovation and product development,” says Martin Butler, Hawco Managing Director. “Their products continue to stand out from the crowd. We are always looking for ways to offer something different to our customers and we appreciate LG’s desire to offer new and improved ideas.



“I would like to thank our friends at LG for their unwavering professional support over the past 20 years and we continue to be stanch advocates of their portfolio of constantly evolving products.”



Our close-knit team of 50 people is split between our headquarters in Godalming, Surrey and our distribution centre in Bolton, which handles the shipping of around 220 orders a day to locations across the UK and selected OEM customers in Europe and North America.



Contact Hawco Tel: 01483 869100 Email: sales@hawco.co.uk // technical@hawco.co.uk