The importance of distributors in the HVAC industry

The importance of distributors in the HVAC industry



Exi-tite’s proud position as one of the UK’s largest LG distributors is built on a strong business partnership dating from 2013.



From its offices in Ballygawley and Belfast in Northern Ireland and Carlow in Ireland, Exi-tite has grown through its specification expertise. LG is the only air conditioning manufacturer it works with and the company provides national coverage with projects spanning the UK and Ireland.



Its HVACR experience results in a comprehensive approach to system design, taking advantage of its extensive knowledge of various applications to combine different types of systems and deliver energy-saving solutions.



Working across the residential, commercial, hospitality, education, datacentre and healthcare sectors, Exi-tite is able to deliver design specification for air conditioning, DX, and hot and chilled water applications, with a focus on environmental benefits and cost reductions through energy-recovery operation and cost analysis.



Exi-tite is much more than a distributor thanks to its Design, Supply, Support strategy.

• Design: The in-house design teams, specialising in LG selection software LATS as well as AutoCAD and Revit, will not only select equipment, but design it with the customer.

• Supply: Ex-tite holds £250k of LG stock available for collection or next-day delivery. This covers the full range of split systems and associated indoor units, VRF system accessories such as heat recovery boxes and branch pipes, energy-recovery ventilation and an array of controllers and control accessories. Logistical planning is available for on-site delivery.



• Support: Two highly-skilled LG-dedicated in-house technical engineers with over 70 years’ experience between them offer commissioning assistance and both on-site or telephone technical support. The dedicated training academy at Ballygawley allows customers to view products and learn about the entire LG range.



Additional services



Exi-tite is a specialist in AHU system design, including integrated heat pump technology, and ventilation covering energy recovery, wet room application, kitchen extract and smoke fans.

It can supply a wide range filtration equipment with over-the-counter support.

Exi-tite also offers digital products for commercial application from LG, including video conference equipment, touch screens and video walls.



Contact



Exi-tite Ltd,

15a Grange Road,

Ballygawley,

Co Tyrone,

BT70 2LP

+44 (0) 28 8556 7674

sales@exi-tite.com

www.exi-tite.com