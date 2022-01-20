Answer: AWHP systems can be installed according to the needs of your home.

The size and installation footprint of your AWHP will depend on the heat demand of your home. Installation will require enough space to fit a unit the size of an average outdoor unit with sufficient space around it for airflow. In general, there are 2 types of AWHP systems. Systems with all the components contained in the outdoor unit are known as monoblocs and systems with the components divided between indoor and outdoor units are known as ‘split’ systems. Monobloc units are less expensive and easier to install but are also less efficient and effective in colder weather or in larger homes. Split systems are required for homes with larger heat demands. While installation of AWHP rarely require building permission, installers should take into consider noise emissions and local neighborhood regulations.