TIME TO THINK ABOUT KEEPING COOL THIS SUMMER…

Although the British weather is about as difficult to predict as anywhere in the world, with snow in April this year and some beautifully warm days in March, the one thing we can be sure of is that within a couple of months we will be experiencing lengthy warm spells that will make our homes and in particular our home offices and our summer houses unbearably hot and in a typically British way we will be complaining about the weather.



One way to stop that happening is to install an LG air conditioning system. Simple to install, and possibly a lot less expensive than you might imagine, these clever systems from LG provide heat in the winter and cooling in the summer making an outside office or building usable all year round. With so many of us working from home and liking it, it makes sense for our home office to be functional all year with a highly flexible heating and cooling option installed using renewable heat pump technology that responds quickly to the clever controls that come with them. It’s not beyond the wit of the British weather for you to need the heating on first thing in the morning and the air conditioning by lunchtime on the same day!



LG has seen a huge uptake in their small air conditioning systems in the last couple of years, for their single split systems – with an external unit that generates the heat or cooling and one internal unit that provides the heat or cooling inside the office or room it’s installed in. LG also offers multi split systems where the external unit provides enough heat or cooling for up to five indoor units.



As well as providing the heat or cooling required these systems offer filtration and air purification benefits to keep the indoor environment as clean and healthy as possible, taking the current hot topic of indoor air quality head on.



It’s a solution that offers the best of all worlds in whatever weather we’re experiencing at the time – literally at the press of a button on the easy to use hand held controller. It has to be worth taking a closer look…..