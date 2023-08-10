About Cookies on This Site

14" Ultra-Lightweight Mobile Thin Client Intel Core i3-7100U / Intel Celeron 3965U

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

14" Ultra-Lightweight Mobile Thin Client Intel Core i3-7100U / Intel Celeron 3965U

14ZT980

14" Ultra-Lightweight Mobile Thin Client Intel Core i3-7100U / Intel Celeron 3965U

Productivity and Efficiency1
Why Cloud Computing

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various Thin Client form factors. LG's excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.
Portability and Durability1
Anywhere, Anytime

Portability and Durability

The ultra-light weight of 995g and proven durability of the 14ZT980 maximize its benefits as a cloud computing device. Experience enhanced productivity with LG's 14ZT980 regardless of time and place.
Ultra-Lightweight 995g

Ultra-Lightweight 995g

LG's 14ZT980 provides maximum portability because it only weighs 995g, even though it features a high-capacity 72Wh battery and 14" Full HD IPS display.
Proven Durability1

Proven Durability

The 14ZT980 is made of nano-carbon magnesium synthetic material, and it's passed seven categories of the U.S. Department of Defense reliability test, MIL-STD-810G, to prove its military-grade durability.
Powerful Performance1
Customized Hardware

Powerful Performance

The 14ZT980 offers hardware options required for cloud computing in various environments. The Full HD IPS display, additional SSD & Memory slots*, and connective devices help enhance work efficiency.

*Only Intel® Core i3 CPU version supports additional SSD slots.

Full HD IPS Display

The Full HD IPS display provides remarkably clear images with vivid colours from any viewing angle.

Connectivity

For seamless work, the 14ZT980 features the built-in HD webcam, USB Type C™ and HDMI ports.

Selectable CPU

Intel® Core i3-7100U or Celeron 3965U can be chosen, based on the specific needs.
Long Lasting Battery1
Up to 21.5 Hours*

Long Lasting Battery

LG's 14ZT980 maximizes users' mobility, the major advantage of cloud computing, thanks to the high-capacity 72Wh battery that lasts all day long.

*Based on MobileMark® 2014.

Easier Device Management1
Management Console 

Easier Device Management

Management console* forms the core of the highly effective management suite. The IT administrator can control every device in the thin client infrastructure from a single management console.

*Fusion UDM Professional / * VXL Software is used for LG cloud devices.

Print

Key Spec

Operating System

WINDOW 10 IOT ENTERPRISE

Processor

3965U

Memory

4GB (DDR4 2400MHz)

SSD

NVMe 128 GB

weight(kg)

Under 965 g

Resolution

FHD 1920 x 1080

Graphic

Intel HD Graphics

Color gamut

N/A

Size (Inch)

14 Inch

Dimension(inch)

N/A

All Spec

LED

LED

Power, DC-In

SOUND

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

Audio

HD Audio, DTS Headphone X

POWER

AC Adapter

65W

AC Adapter type

Desktop type

ACCESSORY

Accessory

RJ45 gender('USB3.0 Type C' jack, 10/100 Megabit or Gigabit), Keyskin

PRE-INSTALLED SW

OLED Care SW

No

LG Power Manager

No

Dolby Atmos

No

PCmover Professional

No

DTS Headphone-X

YES

LG Reader Mode

Yes

DTS X:Ultra

Yes

Sync on Mobile

No

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

No

Tips (TBD)

No

LG Security Guard

No

Intel® Unision

No

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

No

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

No

Wacom notes

No

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

No

LG Control Center

Yes

LG Display Extension

No

LG UltraGear Studio

No

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

Yes

LG Update Center

Yes

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

No

LG Update & Recovery

No

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

No

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

No

LG On Screen Display 3

Yes

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

No

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

No

Microsoft Office 2016 (30 days Trial)

YES

Nebo for LG

No

LG PC Manuals

No

Bamboo Paper

No

New Wall paper

No

LG Pen Settings

No

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

No

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

MMC Slot

Micro SD

SSD

NVMe 128 GB

SECURITY

finger print

NO

fTPM/HW TPM

fTPM

HDD Security

Yes

Secure mode

No

Slim Kensington lock

Yes

SSD Security

No

BATTERY

Battery

72Wh

SYSTEM

Graphic

Intel HD Graphics

Memory

4GB (DDR4 2400MHz)

Operating System

WINDOW 10 IOT ENTERPRISE

Processor

3965U

BUTTON

Button

Power button (with Finger Print)

THERMAL

Thermal

N/A

CERTIFIED

Certified

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

LAN

10/100 with RJ45 adapter

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

HD with Webcam LED & Dual Mic

Wireless

Wireless-AC 8265 2x2 AC (AGN support, BT Combo)

BT

BT 4.1

Interface

N/A

DESIGN

Chassis Materials

Magnesium, PC-ABS

Color

Sliver

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(inch)

N/A

Dimension(mm)

323.4 x 211.8 x 14.5~16.5 mm

Shipping Dimension(inch)

N/A

Shipping Dimension(mm)

N/A

Shipping weight(kg)

N/A

Shipping weight(lb)

N/A

weight(kg)

Under 965 g

weight(lb)

N/A

DISPLAY

Brightness

300nit

Color gamut

N/A

Contrast

N/A

Panel Multi

N/A

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch

Pol

N/A

Ratio

16:9

Refresh Rate

N/A

Resolution

FHD 1920 x 1080

Response Time

N/A

Size (cm)

35.5cm

Size (Inch)

14 Inch

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y18

INPUT DEVICE

Pointing Device

Touch Pad (Scroll & Gesture Function)

Keyboard

Full Size 79 Keys (US) / 80 Keys (UK)/83Keys(Japan), Backlit KBD

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

DC-in

Yes

Etc.

N/A

HDMI

Yes

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

RJ45

N/A

USB Type A

USB3.0(x2)

USB Type C

USB3.0 Type C(x1, Fast Charge/Sleep&Charge)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.