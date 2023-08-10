We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14" Ultra-Lightweight Mobile Thin Client Intel Core i3-7100U / Intel Celeron 3965U
*Only Intel® Core i3 CPU version supports additional SSD slots.
Full HD IPS Display
Connectivity
*Based on MobileMark® 2014.
*Fusion UDM Professional / * VXL Software is used for LG cloud devices.
Key Spec
-
Operating System
-
WINDOW 10 IOT ENTERPRISE
-
Processor
-
3965U
-
Memory
-
4GB (DDR4 2400MHz)
-
SSD
-
NVMe 128 GB
-
weight(kg)
-
Under 965 g
-
Resolution
-
FHD 1920 x 1080
-
Graphic
-
Intel HD Graphics
-
Color gamut
-
N/A
-
Size (Inch)
-
14 Inch
-
Dimension(inch)
-
N/A
All Spec
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
-
Audio
-
HD Audio, DTS Headphone X
-
AC Adapter
-
65W
-
AC Adapter type
-
Desktop type
-
Accessory
-
RJ45 gender('USB3.0 Type C' jack, 10/100 Megabit or Gigabit), Keyskin
-
OLED Care SW
-
No
-
LG Power Manager
-
No
-
Dolby Atmos
-
No
-
PCmover Professional
-
No
-
DTS Headphone-X
-
YES
-
LG Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
Yes
-
Sync on Mobile
-
No
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
No
-
Tips (TBD)
-
No
-
LG Security Guard
-
No
-
Intel® Unision
-
No
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
No
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
No
-
Wacom notes
-
No
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
No
-
LG Control Center
-
Yes
-
LG Display Extension
-
No
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
No
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
Yes
-
LG Update Center
-
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
No
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
No
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
No
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
No
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
Yes
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
No
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
No
-
Microsoft Office 2016 (30 days Trial)
-
YES
-
Nebo for LG
-
No
-
LG PC Manuals
-
No
-
Bamboo Paper
-
No
-
New Wall paper
-
No
-
LG Pen Settings
-
No
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
No
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
MMC Slot
-
Micro SD
-
SSD
-
NVMe 128 GB
-
finger print
-
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
fTPM
-
HDD Security
-
Yes
-
Secure mode
-
No
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
Yes
-
SSD Security
-
No
-
Battery
-
72Wh
-
Graphic
-
Intel HD Graphics
-
Memory
-
4GB (DDR4 2400MHz)
-
Operating System
-
WINDOW 10 IOT ENTERPRISE
-
Processor
-
3965U
-
Button
-
Power button (with Finger Print)
-
Thermal
-
N/A
-
Certified
-
N/A
-
LAN
-
10/100 with RJ45 adapter
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
HD with Webcam LED & Dual Mic
-
Wireless
-
Wireless-AC 8265 2x2 AC (AGN support, BT Combo)
-
BT
-
BT 4.1
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
Chassis Materials
-
Magnesium, PC-ABS
-
Color
-
Sliver
-
Dimension(inch)
-
N/A
-
Dimension(mm)
-
323.4 x 211.8 x 14.5~16.5 mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
N/A
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
N/A
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
N/A
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
N/A
-
weight(kg)
-
Under 965 g
-
weight(lb)
-
N/A
-
Brightness
-
300nit
-
Color gamut
-
N/A
-
Contrast
-
N/A
-
Panel Multi
-
N/A
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Pol
-
N/A
-
Ratio
-
16:9
-
Refresh Rate
-
N/A
-
Resolution
-
FHD 1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
N/A
-
Size (cm)
-
35.5cm
-
Size (Inch)
-
14 Inch
-
Product Category
-
gram
-
Year
-
Y18
-
Pointing Device
-
Touch Pad (Scroll & Gesture Function)
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size 79 Keys (US) / 80 Keys (UK)/83Keys(Japan), Backlit KBD
-
DC-in
-
Yes
-
Etc.
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
USB Type A
-
USB3.0(x2)
-
USB Type C
-
USB3.0 Type C(x1, Fast Charge/Sleep&Charge)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.