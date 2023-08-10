About Cookies on This Site

15.6” Mobile Thin Client with IPS Display

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

15.6” Mobile Thin Client with IPS Display

15ZT90P-G.AX36A1

15.6” Mobile Thin Client with IPS Display

Productivity and Efficiency1

Why Cloud Device

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various Thin Client form factors. LG’s excellence in laptop products can add value to your work environment with better performance, lower costs, and portability than a conventional PC device.

Enhanced Security
Access Anytime, Anywhere

Making Operations More Efficient

Improved Collaboration

Business Continuity

Cost Savings

15.6" Screen & 1,119g

Ultra-light Combined with Large

LG’s 15ZT90P, has not only 1,119g ultra-lightweight but also 15.6" class large screen, provides impressive ease of portability. There's no need to give up portability for massive view, so you can take 15ZT90P anywhere.

15.6”

Large Screen

1,119g

Ultra-Lightweight Body

Full HD IPS Display

Vibrant & Accurate Colour at Wide Angle

The 15.6-inch screen with Full HD (1920X1080) IPS display delivers precise and clear imagery through outstanding colour accuracy at wide angle.

Compact Size

Slim Design for Your Productivity

Reduced bezel and body size makes 15ZT90P compact. And the minimalist straight-lined design in addition to hidden hinge reduces distraction so raise your focused immersion.

Intel® Core™ processor

Powerful Performance

Featuring the powerful 11th generation Intel® Core™ processors, LG’s 15ZT90P helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.

Processor

Processor

Intel® TGL-U Core i3

RAM

RAM

8GB LPDDR4

Storage

Storage

SSD 256GB

80Wh Battery

80Wh Battery with High Capacity

LG’s 15ZT90P offers an 80Wh battery with high capacity. So, it helps you can keep working outside the office during your working hours.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Thunderbolt™ 4

Transfer, Charge and Display at Once

Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy up to 5K display, data transfer, and USB4™ compatibility over a single cable with stability, scalability and security.

*The above features may not function properly depending on the cable that the user is using.
*Thunderbolt™ cable is not included in the package.

Built-in Webcam & Speakers

Enhanced Usability

Through the built-in HD webcam and the integrated speaker, you can stay connected with clients and host various meetings and video conferences as if you were working in the office.

Accurate and Comfortable Keyboard

The keyboard, designed for extended comfort and efficiency, delivering a satisfying typing experience.

Expanded Keycaps

Extra big and flat keycaps enable seamless typing, reducing typos.

Enhanced Key Stroke

Elevated 1.65mm key stroke helps relive fatigue in your hands.

Wide Touch Pad

The wide​ touchpad helps you to control comfortably even without using a mouse.

Power button for High Security

Power button for High Security

Power and Security at Your Fingertips

Simply touch the power button to power your thin client and login at once.

MIL-STD-810G

Proven Durability

The full metal body made from magnesium alloy used as aircraft material is lightweight and strong. Its durability is clarified by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability that checks seven factors from low pressure and dust to high and low temperatures.

Low Pressure
High Temperature

Low Temperature

Dust

Vibration

Salt Fog

Shock

*MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS (Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme) Labs September to November 2020.
*The shock test involved Functional Shock and Transit Drop.

Key Spec

Operating System

Non OS

Processor

Intel TigerLake-U Core i3

Memory

8GB LPDDR4x

SSD

NVMe 256GB

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Graphic

Intel UHD Graphics

Size (Inch)

15.6 inch

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

15.6 inch

Size (cm)

39.6 cm

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Panel Type

IPS

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300 nits

SYSTEM

Processor

Intel TigerLake-U Core i3

Operating System

Non OS

Graphic

Intel UHD Graphics

Memory

8GB LPDDR4x

STORAGE

SSD

NVMe 256GB

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

HDMI

1 x HDMI (Output)

USB Type A

2 x USB 3.2 Type-A

USB Type C

2 x USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4)

SOUND

Speaker

2 x 2W

Bluetooth Conectivity

BT 5.1

BATTERY

Battery

80 Wh Li-ion

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

356.9 x 17.4 x 224

Weight with Stand [kg]

1,119g

CONNECTIVITY

Webcam

Yes (HD Webcam with Dual Mic)

Headphone out

Yes (4Pole Headset, US type)

SECURITY

fTPM/HW TPM

Yes

finger print

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(15ZT90P-G)
