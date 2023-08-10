About Cookies on This Site

16” Mobile Thin Client with 16:10 IPS Display

16UT70Q-G

16” Mobile Thin Client with 16:10 IPS Display

Productivity and Efficiency

Why Cloud Device

LG offers various Thin Client form factors. LG's innovative technologies in laptop products can add value to your work environment with excellent performance, low costs, and great portability.

Enhanced Security
Access Anytime, Anywhere

Making Operations More Efficient

Improved Collaboration

Business Continuity

Cost Savings

Slim, Thin & Lightweight

16" Screen & 1,600g

LG’s 16UT70Q is engineered to increase your productivity while remaining a lightweight body. Also, its stylish design with a thin bezel brings an immersive experience by reducing distraction.

16:10 Aspect Ratio

The 16:10 aspect ratio displays an 11% larger screen than the 16:9 ratio which helps to elevate your productivity by reducing scrolling.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Powerful AMD Processor

LG’s 16UT70Q with AMD Ryzen™3 5300U processors supports multi-tasking with powerful performance.

AMD Radeon™ Graphics

With high-performance graphics, detailed work of photo and video editing as well as high-definition video viewing can be performed smoothly.

LPDDR4x Dual Channel Memory & NVMe SSD

The fast data transmission speed of LPDDR4x 4266MHz memory and NVMe SSD helps you experience fast performance even when running high-end programs on the PC.

*The actual performance will vary from the model and running programs.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

72Wh Battery with Affordable Capacity

LG’s 16UT70Q offers a 72Wh battery which is affordable for working outside without the charger. So it helps you can keep working outside the office during your working hours.

*Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Boost Usability

Built-in Webcam & Speakers

Through the built-in HD webcam and the integrated speaker, you can stay connected with clients and host various meetings and video conferences as if you were working in the office.

Various Ports

USB Type-C™, standard HDMI, USB-A, and Micro SD slots, can be utilized to improve connectivity and productivity.

Print

Key Spec

Operating System

- NonOS

Processor

Ryzen3 5300U (2.6 GHz, Boost up to 3.85 GHz, L3 Cache 4 MB) - Quad(4) Core

Memory

8 GB (LPDDR4x 4266MHz), Dual channel

SSD

NVMe 256 GB

weight(kg)

Under 1.6 kg

Resolution

WUXGA (1920*1200)

Graphic

AMD Radeon Graphics

Size (Inch)

16.0 "

All Spec

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

16.0 "

Size (cm)

40.6 cm

Resolution

WUXGA (1920*1200)

Panel Type

IPS LCD

SYSTEM

Processor

Ryzen3 5300U (2.6 GHz, Boost up to 3.85 GHz, L3 Cache 4 MB) - Quad(4) Core

Operating System

- NonOS

Graphic

AMD Radeon Graphics

Memory

8 GB (LPDDR4x 4266MHz), Dual channel

STORAGE

SSD

NVMe 256 GB

MMC Slot

Micro SD

CONNECTIVITY

Webcam

HD Webcam with Mic

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio

Speaker

Stereo speakers (1.5W*2)

SECURITY

SSD Security

- SSD Security, dTPM, Slim Kensington Lock

finger print

- Finger Print (optional, USA/Japan only, '22. 7. ~ )

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Keyboard w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad (US: 97 keys or UK: 98 keys or JP: 101 keys)

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

BUTTON

Button

PWR

LED

LED

PWR, DC-In

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

356.3 * 248.6 * 16.3 mm

weight(kg)

Under 1.6 kg

ACCESSORY

Accessory

- Korea: RJ45 gender(B2B option, 'USB Type C' jack, 10/100 Megabit or Gigabit), USB Mouse/Carring Bag (B2B option), - Global: RJ45 gender('USB Type C' jack, 10/100 Megabit or Gigabit)

Adapter

65 W 3 pin (Desktop type) + Power cord

Display Port

HP-Out(4Pole Headset, US type), USB3.2 Gen 2x1 Type-C (x1), USB3.2 Gen 2 (x2), HDMI, DC-in

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(16UT70Q-G)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.