23.8” Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

Productivity and Efficiency1
Why Cloud Computing

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various Thin Client form factors. LG’s excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.
Enhanced Productivity
Optimised for Your Workplace

Enhanced Productivity

LG’s 24CK550W can handle your cloud computing needs more economically. It has lower energy consumption, which reduces maintenance costs.
Dual Display Support*

LG cloud device supports up to 4K resolution for connected displays.

IPS Display

LG cloud device delivers clear images and vivid colours from any viewing angle.

Built-in Speaker

With built-in 3W x 2ch speakers, you'll have an integrated audio solution.

* Limited to devices supporting 4K resolution.

Silent and Cost-efficient1
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases the 24CK550W's lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise and heat provide a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.
Better Workplace Ergonomics1
Versatile Design

Better Workplace Ergonomics

The 24CK550W supports tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options for the best comfort at work. These ergonomics also make it easier to share content with your team members, leading to enhanced productivity.
Flexibility of Work Practices1
VDI Platform Support

Flexibility of Work Practices

LG's 24CK550W supports multiple VDI* platforms used by customers and fits their software and hardware needs. This maximises work efficiency by saving time and cost when working across platforms.

* Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Easier Device Management1
Management Console

Easier Device Management

Management console* forms the core of the highly effective management suite. The IT administrator can control every device in the thin client infrastructure from a single management console.

* Fusion UDM Professional / * VXL Software is used for LG cloud devices.

Print

All Spec

SYSTEM

Processor

AMD Pairie Falcon GX-212JJ, Fanless

Graphics

Integrated Graphics

OS

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB

Memory

8GB DDR4

Storage

128GB (M.2 SSD) M.2 2280/2242 SSD Supported (SATA/PCIe supported)

Display Support

Up to 1 display : 4096x2160@50Hz, 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out)

Expansion Slot

M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : 128GB SSD, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card)
* Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting both SATA and PCIe NVMe SSDs.
SO-DIMM x 1 (Slot 1 : 8GB DDR4)

TPM (Trust Platform Module)

Software TPM

VDI Support

Citrix, VMware, Microsoft RDP, PCoIP S/W

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

23.8

Size (cm)

60.47 cm

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Panel Multi

BMS / LGD Module

Backlight Technology

LED

Backlight Type

Edge

Backlight Array

H1B

Backlight Dimming Technology

Global Dimming

Local Dimming Zone

N/A

Pixel Pitch

0.2745 x 0.2745 mm

Brightness (Min.)

200 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

250 cd/m²

Peak Brightness (Min.)

N/A

Peak Brightness (Typ.)

N/A

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Color Bit

8bit (6bit+FRC)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio with DFC

Mega

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti Glare, 3H

Curvature

N/A

FEATURE

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Color Weakness

YES

Flicker safe

YES

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader1, Reader2, ,Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, Game

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

SW APPLICATION

Management Console

LG Cloud Device Manager

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES(HDMI IN Only)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(1ea)

HDMI Version

1.4

HDMI (H-Frequency)

85KHz

HDMI (V Frequency)

75Hz

HDMI (HDCP Version)

1.4

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920X1080 75Hz

DisplayPort

YES(out 1ea)

DP Version

1.2

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840X2160 60Hz

Headphone out

YES

Mic In

YES

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)

N/A

USB

4 x USB 2.0 Type-A
2 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A

[Location]

Vertical

SOUND

Speaker

YES

Speaker_Channel

2ch

Speaker_Output (unit)

3W

Speaker_Direction

Down Firing

Maxx Audio

YES

POWER

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

DC Output

19V 3.42A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

0.6W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

38.2W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

1.0W

Long Idle (Display Off)

6.0W

Short Idle (Display On)

30W

TEC (kWh)

96.5 kWh

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Assembly Step

Three-Step

Base Detachable

YES

Color (Front Cabinet)

Matt Black

Color (Middle Cabinet)

Matt Black

Color (Back Cover)

Matt Black

Color (Stand Body)

Matt Black

Color (Stand Base)

Matt Black

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Tilt

-5º ~ 35º

Swivel

0°~355° (±5°)

Pivot

Bi-Direction

Height Range

130mm

Down Height

70mm

OneClick Stand

YES

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

626 x 474 x 194

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

553.8 x 512.9 x 240

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

553.8 x 333.1 x 67.6

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

440/924/1,008

Weight in Shipping

8.25

Weight with Stand

6.1

Weight without Stand

3.95

STANDARD

CB

YES

CE

YES

EPA

YES (7.0)

EPEAT (Germany)

BRONZE

EPEAT (USA)

BRONZE

Energy Star

YES

Erp

YES

FCC-B

YES

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

YES

ROHS, REACH

YES

TUV-Ergo

YES

TUV-GS

YES

TUV-Type

YES

UL(cUL)

YES

VESA wall mount standard

YES

Windows

YES

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Adapter (Color)

Black

Power Cord

YES

Power Cord (Color/Length)

Black / 2.0m

NETWORK

LAN

1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)

Wi-Fi

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 1x1 AC (AGN support, BT 4.0 + LE Combo), Internal Antenna

Bluetooth

BT4.0

RESOLUTION

HDMI (PC)

1920X1080 60Hz

HDMI (Video)

1920X1080 60Hz

CONTROL KEY

Key Location

Front

Key Number (Power Key Included)

7

Key Type

Tact

LED Color(On mode)

White(AIO PC)

LED Color(Power save mode)

Blinking (AIO PC)

LED Color(Standby)

OFF(AIO PC)

OSD

Country

English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Tranditional Chinese

Number of Language

18

BOX COSMETIC

Box Printing Type

Flexo

Handle

Hand Hole

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Stand Packing Type

Detached

ETC

Humidity Range

Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~85%

Temperature Range

Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.