24" All-in-One Thin Client for Healthcare

*IEC 60601: Series of technical standards for safety and essential performance of medical equipments, published by the International Electrotechnical Commission.

**CE marking: The medical device manufacturer's claim that a product meets the essential requirements of all relevant European Medical Device Directives.

***FDA Class I: Class I devices are subject to ‘General Controls’ as are Class II and Class III devices. Class I medical devices have a low to moderate risk to the patient and/or user.

****Recommended cleaning products are Isopropanol 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% NaCl solution. All excluding screen. See user guide for cleaning instructions for more details.