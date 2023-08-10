24" All-in-One Thin Client for Healthcare

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dual-band RFID
Public but Personalized
With RFID module, multiple people can use the device as a personalized thin client. This is useful for shift work, allowing various staffs to log into the personal virtual desktop on a single device. The RFID module improves security and prevents the leakage of sensitive data by facilitating end-user adjustment options such as controlling who is authorized to log into the thin client.