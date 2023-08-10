About Cookies on This Site

24" All-in-One Thin Client for Healthcare

24CN670N-6A

24CN670N-6A

24" All-in-One Thin Client for Healthcare

Why Desktop Virtualization

Easy and Secure

LG Thin Client offers medical facilities an endpoint that delivers end-user performance and strong data protection. It provides a secure, cost-efficient, and reliable virtual desktop experience that's easy to implement and manage.

lg thin client for medical facilities providing with an easy and secured healthcare experience

enhanced security icon

Enhanced Security

access anytime, anywhere icon

Access Anytime, Anywhere

 

meet the golden time icon

Meet the Golden Time

 

improved collaboration icon

Improved Collaboration

 

connected healthcare icon

Connected Healthcare

 

cost savings icon

Cost Savings

All-in-One Thin Client

Designed for Medical Environment

LG's 24CN670N approved by medical standards* (IEC60601, CE MDD and FDA Class I), ensures its reliability at medical environment. Also its white color body helps to remove substances such as dust and dirt easily and keep it clean. So you can maintain the highest level of cleanliness** and promote patient safety.

The all-in-one thin client designed for medical environment complying with the standards of IEC60601, and CE, and approved by the FDA for the Class I

*IEC 60601: Series of technical standards for safety and essential performance of medical equipments, published by the International Electrotechnical Commission.
*CE marking: The medical device manufacturer's claim that a product meets the essential requirements of all relevant European Medical Device Directives.
*FDA Class I: Class I devices are subject to ‘General Controls’ as are Class II and Class III devices. Class I medical devices have a low to moderate risk to the patient and/or user.
**Recommended cleaning products are Isopropanol 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% NaCl solution. All excluding screen. See user guide for cleaning instructions for more details.

dual-band RFID enabling multiple people to use the device as a personalized thin client being compatible with imprivata® READY

Dual-band RFID

Public but Personalized

With RFID module, multiple people can use the device as a personalized thin client. This is useful for shift work, allowing various staffs to log into the personal virtual desktop on a single device. The RFID module improves security and prevents the leakage of sensitive data by facilitating end-user adjustment options such as controlling who is authorized to log into the thin client.

Full HD IPS Display

More Visible at Wide Angle

LG All-in-One Thin Client with IPS technology delivers visual comfort especially for sharing charts and medical information with others.

full HD IPS display providing with wide viewing angle

Quad-core Processor

Powerful Performance

With advanced Quad-core Processor and a powerful system memory option, 24CN670N helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.

quad-core processor enabling you to get work done fast, and easily

icon

Processor

Intel® Quad-core

icon

RAM

4GB DDR4

icon

Storage

16GB eMMC

*RAM, and Storage specifications as detailed above apply only to models without Windows operating system, and may differ by model.

Up to 2 Display Support

Multi Display Set-up

LG 24CN670N supports up to two UHD 4K resolution displays. With the high flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.

24cn670n enabling to connect up to two uhd 4k resolution displays

*Supporting up to 4K resolution for connected displays via USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort 1.2 out.

fanless design increasing work and cost efficiency

Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design reduces the noise, then helps hospital staffs to focus and concentrate more on their work. By reducing the failure rate caused by fans, LG cloud device has the higher cost efficiency.

Ergonomic Design

Better Workplace Ergonomics

The 24CN670N supports tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options for the best comfort at work. These ergonomics also make it easier to share content with others and set up the equipment for shift work, leading to user convenience.

icon

Tilt

-5° ~ 35°

icon

Swivel

0° ~ 355° (±5°)

icon

Pivot

Bi-Direction

icon

Height

0 ~ 130mm

the monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options

Print

All Spec

PC PART

Processor

Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Fanless

Graphics

Integrated Graphics

Operation System

Non OS

System Memory

4GB DDR4, 2666MHz

Storage

16GB eMMC

Display Support

Up to 2 displays : 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)

Expansion Slot

M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : N/A, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card) * Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting SATA, SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2 : N/A)

TPM (Trust Platform Module)

Hardware TPM 2.0

VDI Support

NO

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

23.8

Size (cm)

60.47 cm

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Panel Multi

BMS / LGD Module

Backlight Technology

LED

Backlight Type

Edge

Backlight Array

H1B

Backlight Dimming Technology

Global Dimming

Pixel Pitch

0.2745 x 0.2745 mm

Brightness (Min.)

200 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

250 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Bit

8bit (6bit+FRC)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

600:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio with DFC

Mega

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti Glare, 3H

Curved

NO

FEATURE

Webcam

NO

RFID

Dual-band RFID

SD Card Slot

NO

1ms MBR(Supported Frequency)

NO

1ms Motion Blur Reduction

NO

Active HDR with Dolby Vision™

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated

NO

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Eye Comfort Mode

NO

Flicker safe

YES

FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

NO

Gaming Mode

NO

HDR 10

NO

HW Calibration

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader,Photo, Color Weakness

AMD FreeSync™

NO

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

Wide Color Gamut

NO

SW APPLICATION

Management Console

NO

Dual Controller

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

NO

True Color Pro

NO

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

DVI-I

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

YES(1ea)

HDMI Version

1.4

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30~85KHz

HDMI (V Frequency)

56~75Hz

HDMI (HDCP Version)

1.4

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920X1080 75Hz

HDMI (FreeSync Supported Frequency)

NO

DisplayPort

YES(out 1ea)

DP Version

1.2

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840x2160 @ 60Hz(out)

DP (FreeSync Supported Frequency)

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

Mini DisplayPort

NO

Headphone out

NO

Mic In

NO

MIC & Headphone out combo

YES (1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type))

Audio In

NO

RS-232

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB

2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 4 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A, 1 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C with DP out

USB-C

YES(out 1ea)

USB-C (DP Version)

1.2

USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

YES

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840x2160@60Hz(out)

[Location]

Vertical

SOUND

Speaker

YES

Speaker_Channel

2ch

Speaker_Output (unit)

3W

Speaker_Direction

Down Firing

Maxx Audio

YES

POWER

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

DC Output

19V, 6.32A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 1.2W

Power Consumption (Max.)

70W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

28W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

1.24W

Long Idle (Display Off)

3.8W

Short Idle (Display On)

19.5W

TEC (kWh)

95.6KWh

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Assembly Step

Three-Step

Base Detachable

YES

Color (Front Cabinet)

White(LG1002G)

Color (Back Cover)

White(LG1002G)

Color (Stand Body)

White

Color (Stand Base)

White

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Tilt

-5º ~ 35º

Swivel

0°~355° (±5°)

Pivot

Bi-Direction

Height Range

0~130mm

Down Height

73.1mm

Machanical Power Switch

NO

OneClick Stand

YES

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

631 x 515 x 200

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

553.8 x 512.9 x 240

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

553.8 x 382.9 x 59.4

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

300ea / 720ea / 864ea

Weight in Shipping

9.4Kg

Weight with Stand

6.2Kg

Weight without Stand

4.05Kg

STANDARD

BIS (for India)

NO

BSMI (for Taiwan)

NO

CB

YES

CCC (for China)

NO

CE

YES

EPA

NO

EPEAT (Germany)

NO

EPEAT (USA)

NO

Energy Star

NO

ErPbr

YES

FCC-B

YES

HDMI

YES

IEC60601

YES

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

YES

Medical Certificatioin

YES

Others (Standard)

BT,Wifi : FCC RF, RFID : FCC RF

PVC-Free

NO

ROHS, REACH

YES

TCO

NO

TUV-Ergo

YES

TUV-GS

YES

TUV-Type

YES

Thunderbolt

NO

UL(cUL)

YES

USB-C (USB-IF)

NO

USB-C (VESA)

NO

VCCI (for Japan)

NO

VESA wall mount standard

YES

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Adapter (Color)

White

Power Cord

YES

Power Cord (Color/Length)

White / 1.5m

DVI-D

NO

DVI-D (Color/Length)

NO

HDMI

NO

HDMI (Color/Length)

NO

Display Port

NO

Display Port (Color/Length)

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Color/Length)

NO

USB Type C

NO

USB Type C (Color/Length)

NO

PC Audio

NO

PC Audio (Color/Length)

NO

PC Audio cable

NO

Battery (Remote Controller)

NO

RCA 3Line (Gender)

NO

RCA 5Line (Gender)

NO

RF cable

NO

Calibration Report (Paper)

NO

External Antenna

NO (Internal Antenna)

VESA Bracket

NO

NETWORK

LAN

1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)

Wi-Fi

Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, Internal Antenna)

Bluetooth

BT5.0

RESOLUTION

HDMI (PC)

1920x1080@75Hz

HDMI (Video)

1920x1080@60Hz

CONTROL KEY

Key Location

Front

Key Number (Power Key Included)

7

Key Type

Tact

LED Color(On mode)

White (AIO PC)

LED Color(Power save mode)

Blinking (AIO PC)

LED Color(Standby)

OFF(AIO PC)

OSD

Country

English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Tranditional Chinese

Number of Language

18

BOX COSMETIC

Box Printing Type

Flexo

Handle

Hand Hole

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Stand Packing Type

Detached

ETC

Humidity Range

Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~85%

Temperature Range

Operating : 0°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24CN670N-6A)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.