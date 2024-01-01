About Cookies on This Site

23.8" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

23.8" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

24CQ650N-6N

23.8" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

front view with push-pull Full HD webcam
lg thin client offering better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.

Why Cloud Device

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various thin client form factors. LG’s excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.

Enhanced Security icon.

Enhanced Security

Access Anytime, Anywhere icon.

Access Anytime, Anywhere

Making Operations More Efficient Icon.

Making Operations More Efficient

Improved Collaboration icon.

Improved Collaboration

Business Continuity icon.

Business Continuity

Cost savings icon.

Cost Savings

Quad-core Processor

Powerful Performance

With Quad-core Processor and a powerful system memory option, 24CQ650N helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.

quad-core processor enabling you to get work done fast, and easily.

the monitor offering Intel® Celeron N5105 Processor.

Processor

Intel® Celeron N5105

the monitor offering 4GB DDR4.

RAM

4GB DDR4

the monitor offering 16GB eMMC for Storage.

Storage

16GB eMMC

*RAM and storage specifications as detailed above may differ by model.

23.8" Full HD IPS Display

Accurate Color at Wide Angles

LG Full HD display with IPS technology delivers a clear and accurate color. It provides visual comfort for viewing charts and reports with others, presenting clear images at wide angles of up to 178 degrees.

full HD IPS display providing with wide viewing angle.

Up to 2 Display Support

Make Your Own Productive Workstation

LG 24CQ650N supports up to 4K UHD resolution dual displays. With flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.

24CQ650N enabling to connect up to two uhd 4k resolution displays.

*Supporting connected displays via USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort out.

USB Type-C™

With a single USB Type-C™ connection, delivers up to 4K hi-resolution image and transmits data with faster transfer speeds at once.

Various Interface

1) USB 2.0  2) DisplayPort  3) USB Type-C™  4) USB 3.2  5) Gigabit Ethernet  6) HDMI  7) Headphone

*Types of Inputs specified in the right side are numbered from left to right, top to bottom of the image on the right.

*USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, and HDMI cables are not included in the package.

Push-pull Type Full HD Webcam offering improved security and the integrated speaker.

Push-pull Type Full HD Webcam

Enhanced Usability & Security

Featuring the push-pull type built-in Full HD webcam with improved security and the integrated speaker, to host various meetings and video conferences.

fanless design contributing to creating a pleasant office environment and increasing cost efficiency.
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases LG 24CQ650N’s lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise and heat provide a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.

Ergonomic Design

Smart Workspace

You can create the comfort workspace with versatile screen tilt, height, pivot and swivel adjustments. By featuring the one click stand, allows you to save time and reduce a loss of work for multiple thin clients setup.

One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

The monitor offering swivel adjustment.

Swivel

The monitor offering pivot adjustment.

Pivot

The monitor offering height and tilt adjustable stand.

Tilt & Height

the monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.

