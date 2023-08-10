We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client
*27CN650N display supports up to Full HD resolution (1920x1080).
All Spec
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
N/A
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.3114 x 0.3114
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
68.6
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
NO
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
NO
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
RFID
-
NO
-
SD Card Slot
-
NO
-
Webcam
-
Yes (FHD, Integrated with Microphone, Pop-up type, no webcam app provided)
-
SFP Ready
-
NO
-
Wi-Fi
-
Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, Internal Antenna)
-
Bluetooth
-
BT5.0
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
YES
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
3W x 2
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
MIC & Headphone out combo
-
YES (1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type))
-
Headphone out
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(out 1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.2
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
DVI-I
-
NO
-
USB
-
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A 4 x USB 3.2 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A 1 x USB 3.2 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C with DP out
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
30W
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 1.2W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
1.24W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Long Idle (Display Off)
-
4.35W
-
Short Idle (Display On)
-
20.2W
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
Antenna
-
Internal
-
DVI to VGA Gender
-
NO
-
VESA Bracket
-
NO
-
Humidity Range
-
Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~90%
-
Temperature Range
-
Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Display Support
-
Up to 2 displays : 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)
-
Operation System
-
Non OS
-
Processor
-
Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Fanless
-
Storage
-
16GB eMMC
-
System Memory
-
4GB (1x4GB) DDR4, 2666MHz
-
VDI Support
-
No
-
Expansion Slot
-
M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : N/A, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card) * Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting SATA SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2 : N/A)
-
Graphics
-
Integrated Graphics
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
-
Hardware TPM 2.0
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
NO
-
Management Console
-
NO
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
707x516x233
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
622.3x371.5x61.0
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
622.3x531.7x239.6
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
10.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5.6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
7.8
-
Product name
-
Cloud Device
-
Year
-
2020
