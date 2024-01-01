About Cookies on This Site

27" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

27CQ650N-6N

27" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

Front view of 27" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client (27CQ650N-6N)
front view
-15 degree side view with push-pull Full HD webcam
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view with push-pull Full HD webcam
+15 degree side view
+30 degree side view
side view
rear view with push-pull Full HD webcam
rear view
+15 degree rear view
close-up view of ports
side view of the screen moving downwards for height adjustment
front view of the screen pivoting +90 degrees

Key Features

  • 27" Full HD (1920x1080)
  • IPS Display
  • Built-in Full HD Webcam & Speakers
  • Quad-core Processor
  • Fanless Design
More
lg thin client offering better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.

Why Cloud Device

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various thin client form factors. LG’s excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.

Enhanced Security icon.

Powerful Security

Access Anytime, Anywhere icon.

Access Anytime, Anywhere

Making Operations More Efficient Icon.

Making Operations Efficiently

Improved Collaboration icon.

Convenient Collaboration

Business Continuity icon.

Business Continuity

Cost savings icon.

Cost Savings

Quad-core Processor

Powerful Performance

With Quad-core Processor and a powerful system memory option, 27CQ650N helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.

quad-core processor enabling you to get work done fast, and easily.

27CQ650N offering Intel® Celeron N5105 Processor.

Processor

Intel® Celeron N5105

27CQ650N offering 4GB DDR4.

RAM

4GB DDR4

27CQ650N offering 16GB eMMC for storage.

Storage

16GB eMMC

*RAM and storage specifications as detailed above may differ by model.

27" Full HD IPS Display

Accurate Colour at Wide Angles

LG Full HD display with IPS technology delivers a clear and accurate colour. It provides visual comfort for viewing charts and reports with others, presenting clear images at wide angles of up to 178 degrees.

full HD IPS display providing with wide viewing angle.

Up to 2 Display Support

Make Your Own Productive Workstation

LG 27CQ650N supports up to 4K UHD resolution dual displays. With flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.

27CQ650N enabling to connect up to two uhd 4k resolution displays.

*Supporting connected displays via USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort out.

HDMI in

A Thin Client, Also Available As Monitor

Thanks to HDMI in port, LG 27CQ650N is available as a monitor by connecting to a desktop or laptop with an HDMI cable.

LG 27CQ650N is available as a monitor by connecting to a desktop or laptop with an HDMI cable.

*HDMI cable is not included in the package.

USB Type-C™

With a single USB Type-C™ connection, delivers up to 4K hi-resolution image and transmits data with faster transfer speeds at once.

Various Interface

1) USB 2.0  2) DisplayPort  3) USB Type-C™  4) USB 3.2 gen1  5) Gigabit Ethernet  6) HDMI  7) Headphone & Mic Combo

*Types of Inputs specified in the right side are numbered from left to right, top to bottom of the image on the right.

*USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, and HDMI cables are not included in the package.

Push-pull Type Full HD Webcam offering powerful security and the integrated speaker.

Push-pull Type Full HD Webcam

Boost Usability & Security

Featuring the push-pull type built-in Full HD webcam with powerful security and the integrated speaker, to host various meetings and video conferences.

fanless design contributing to creating a pleasant office environment and increasing cost efficiency.
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases LG 27CQ650N’s lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise and heat provide a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.

Ergonomic Design

Smart Workspace

You can create the comfort workspace with versatile screen tilt, height, pivot and swivel adjustments. By featuring the one click stand, allows you to save time and reduce a loss of work for multiple thin clients setup.

One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

The monitor offering swivel adjustment.

Swivel

The monitor offering pivot adjustment.

Pivot

The monitor offering height and tilt adjustable stand.

Tilt & Height

the monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.

Print

All Spec

PC PART

  • Processor

    Intel® Celeron N5105 (Quad Core 2.0GHz, up to 2.9GHz burst), Fanless

  • Graphics

    Integrated Graphics

  • Operation System

    Non OS

  • System Memory

    4GB (4GBx1) DDR4, 2933MHz, 2 SODIMM slots

  • Storage

    16GB eMMC

  • Display Support

    Up to 2 displays : 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.4 out), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)

  • Expansion Slot

    M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : N/A, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card)
    SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2 : N/A)

  • TPM (Trust Platform Module)

    Hardware TPM 2.0

  • VDI Support

    Citrix, VMware, Microsoft RDP, PCoIP S/W, MS AVD, Amazon WSP

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.6 cm

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114 mm

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Colour Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

NETWORK

  • Bluetooth

    BT5.1

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)

  • Wi-Fi

    Intel Wireless-AX201 (Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 2x2, BT 5.1 Combo, Internal Antenna)

ENVIRONMENTAL

  • Temperature Range

    Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C

  • Humidity Range

    Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~90%

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Webcam

    Yes (FHD, Integrated with MIcrophone, Push-pull type, no webcam app provided)

  • RFID

    NO

  • SD Card Slot

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

  • Management Console

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(out 1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES(out 1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    4096×2160@60Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • Audio In

    Custom, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Colour Weakness, Game

  • Mic In

    NO

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • DVI-I

    NO

  • USB

    2 x USB 2.0 Type-A,
    4 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A,
    1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C with DP out

  • MIC & Headphone out combo

    YES (1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type))

SOUND

  • Speaker

    YES

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    77.6kWh/yr

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    1.2W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.7W

  • Long Idle (Display Off)

    5.0W

  • DC Output

    19V 5.79A

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    622.3x531.7x240

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    622.3x371.5x61.0

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    707x516x233

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.5

ACCESSORY

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Display Port

    NO

  • VESA Bracket

    NO

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    NO

  • Power Cord

    YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.