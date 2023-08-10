About Cookies on This Site

34CN650N-6N

34" UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client

With Cloud compuring environment, you can expect Enhanced Security , Access Anytime, Anywhere, Making Operations More Efficient, Improved Collaboration, Business Continuity and Cost Savings.

Why Cloud Device

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various Thin Client form factors. LG's excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.

Powerful Performance with Processor (Intel® Celeron J4105), RAM (4GB DDR4) and Storage (16GB eMMC)
Quad-core Processor

More Powerful Performance

With advanced Quad-core Processor and a powerful system memory option, 34CN650N helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.
LG monitor offers Wide Viewing Angle 178̊ by IPS. And The 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space compared to 16:9 Full HD display.
34" UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Display

More Space for Working Together

The 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space compared to 16:9 Full HD display. IPS panel delivers uniform and clear picture quality from any viewing angle. You can use it to view multiple windows at once and share screen with colleagues easily.
Triple-monitor setup with two 27UL850 monitors.
Up to 2 Display Support

The Most Productive Workstation

LG 34CN650N supports up to 4K UHD resolution dual displays. With the most flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.

*34CN650N display supports up to UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080).

USB Type-C™

With a single USB Type-C™ connection, delivers up to 4K hi-resolution imagery and transmits data with faster transfer speeds at once.

Various Interface

1) DisplayPort 2) USB Type-C™ 3) USB 3.0 4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) HDMI 6) Headphone & Mic Combo 7) USB 2.0

Having online Conference face to face with Pop-up Type Full HD Webcam.

Pop-up Type Full HD Webcam

Enhanced Usability & Security

Featuring the pop-up type built-in Full HD webcam with improved security and the integrated speaker, to host various meetings and video conferences.

Work in Silent and Cost-efficient with Fanless Design .

Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases LG 34CN650N's lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise and heat provide a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.
product detail view of Virtually Borderless Design, Tilt, Height and feature One Click Stand.
Ergonomic Design

Smart Workspace

For multiple Thin clients setup, you can save time and reduce a loss of work by featuring the one click stand. And the convenient stand can be adjusted to change height and tilt of the monitor allows you to create the comfort workspace.
Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

MIC & Headphone out combo

YES (1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type))

Headphone out

NO

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(out 1ea)

DP Version

1.2

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

DVI-I

NO

USB

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A 4 x USB 3.2 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A 1 x USB 3.2 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C with DP out

DISPLAY

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 100% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Curvature

NO

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.312 x 0.310

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

86.72

Size [Inch]

34

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

NETWORK

Bluetooth

BT5.0

Wi-Fi

Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, Internal Antenna)

LAN (RJ-45)

1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)

SFP Ready

NO

FEATURES

User Defined Key

NO

Super Resolution+

YES

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

AMD FreeSync™

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

NO

Dolby Vision™

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

FPS Counter

NO

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

HW Calibration

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

VRR

NO

RFID

NO

SD Card Slot

NO

Webcam

Yes (FHD, Integrated with Microphone, Pop-up type, no webcam app provided)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.6

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

825.6 × 570.7(460.7) × 230

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

940 × 490 x 241

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

825.6 × 374.8 × 60.5

Weight in Shipping [kg]

12.0

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.3

PC PART

Expansion Slot

M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : N/A, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card) * Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting SATA SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2 : N/A)

Display Support

Up to 2 displays : 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)

Operation System

Non OS

Processor

Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Fanless

Storage

16GB eMMC

System Memory

4GB (1x4GB) DDR4, 2666MHz

VDI Support

No

Graphics

Integrated Graphics

TPM (Trust Platform Module)

Hardware TPM 2.0

ENVIRONMENTAL

Temperature Range

Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C

Humidity Range

Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~90%

ACCESSORY

Display Port

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB-C

NO

Antenna

Internal

DVI to VGA Gender

NO

VESA Bracket

NO

INFO

Product name

Cloud Device

Year

2020

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 1.2W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

1.24W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

40W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Long Idle (Display Off)

4.71W

Short Idle (Display On)

26.68W

SOUND

Bluetooth Conectivity

YES

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

YES

Rich Bass

NO

Speaker

5W x 2

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

NO

Management Console

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(34CN650N-6N)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.