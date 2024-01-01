About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34" WQHD All-in-One Thin Client

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

34" WQHD All-in-One Thin Client

34CR650N-6N

34" WQHD All-in-One Thin Client

Front view
LG's cloud device.

Why Cloud Device

Tailored for your organization's computing requirements

Cloud devices have lower purchasing costs compared to traditional PCs or laptops, and their easy management can reduce expenses for IT resources, making them an attractive choice for cost-conscious decision-makers. LG's cloud devices are specifically designed to empower businesses to stay ahead in the rapidly accelerating transition to the cloud.

*To work properly, a stable internet connection is required.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Powerful security icon.

Powerful security

Access anytime, anywhere icon.

Access anytime, anywhere

Making operations efficiently Icon.

Making operations efficiently

Convenient collaboration icon.

Convenient collaboration

Business continuity icon.

Business continuity

Cost savings icon.

Cost savings

34" 21:9 WQHD display

More space for multi-tasking

The WQHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) displays various programs at once that make work easy and helps to increase work productivity.

The WQHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) displays various programs at once.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Quad-core Processor

Powerful performance

With Quad-core Processor and a powerful system memory option, 34CR650N helps you complete your work faster and easier.

With Quad-core Processor and a powerful system memory option, 34CR650N helps you complete your work faster and easier.

Processor icon.

Processor

Intel® Celeron N5105

RAM icon.

RAM

4 / 8GB DDR4

Storage icon.

Storage

16GB eMMC

*RAM and storage specifications as detailed above may differ by model.

*The Performance of the Quad-core Processor is compared to the Dual-core Processor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Push-pull type Full HD webcam

Boost usability & security

Featuring the push-pull type built-in Full HD webcam with powerful security and the integrated speaker, to host various meetings and video conferences.

Featuring the push-pull type built-in Full HD webcam with powerful security and the integrated speaker, to host various meetings and video conferences.

*Webcam app and video conference service/software are not provided.

Up to 2 display support

Dual displays set-up

LG 34CR650N supports up to 4K UHD resolution dual displays. With flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done easily.

Dual displays set-up.

*Supporting connected displays via USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort out. USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort cables are not included in the package (sold separately).

*The above features may not function properly depending on the connecting display specifications. The two displays connecting with a cloud device are not included in the package (sold separately).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDMI 2.0 in

A Thin Client, also usable as a monitor

Thanks to HDMI in port, LG 34CR650N is available as a monitor by connecting to a desktop or laptop with an HDMI cable.

Thanks to HDMI in port, LG 34CR650N is available as a monitor by connecting to a desktop or laptop with an HDMI cable.

*HDMI cable is not included in the package (sold separately).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Fanless design

Silent and pleasant workspace

The fanless design eliminates the noise typically associated with traditional cooling systems. Its low noise provides a pleasant office environment for individuals who prefer a noise-free workspace.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

The ergonomic stand with adjustable height and tilt allows you to work comfortably, while the one click stand feature saves time and effort in creating your workspace.

Tilt

-5~20˚

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Height

110mm

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

All Spec

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.