Box Type Thin Client

CK500W

Box Type Thin Client

Productivity and Efficiency1
Why Cloud Computing

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various Thin Client form factors. LG's excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.
Powerful Compatibility1
Simple but Powerful Box

Powerful Compatibility

With LG's CK500W, you can easily transit a multiple monitor environment to a Cloud environment, without requiring too many additional devices.
Global_CK500W_2018_Feature_03_1_1_Powerful_1541656750770
Global_CK500W_2018_Feature_03_1_2_Powerful_1541656762106
Global_CK500W_2018_Feature_03_1_3_Powerful_1541656774350
Global_CK500W_2018_Feature_03_1_4_Powerful_1541656790192
Global_CK500W_2018_Feature_03_1_5_Powerful_1541656819766

Dual Display Support*

LG cloud device supports up to 4K resolution for connected displays.

Various Interface

CK500W supports various multi-ports, including HDMI, DVI and USB ports to improve work convenience.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Giga LAN

LG Thin Clients are compatible with various interface standards.

*Limited to devices supporting 4K resolution.

Silent and Cost-efficient1
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases the CK500W's lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise and heat provide a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.
Flexibility of Work Practices1
VDI Platform Support

Flexibility of Work Practices

LG's CK500W supports multiple VDI* platforms used by customers and fits their software and high-spec hardware needs. This maximizes work efficiency by saving time and cost when working across platforms.

*Virtual Desktop Infrastructure.

All Spec

SYSTEM

Processor

AMD Pairie Falcon GX-215JJ

OS

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise

Memory

4GB DDR4 (up to 8GB)

Graphics

Integrated

Storage (SSD)

32GB

SIGNAL

Display Port

1 x DP (Output, ver. 1.2)

HDMI

1 x HDMI (Input, ver. 1.4)

DVI-I

1 x DVI-I (Output)

USB

4 x USB2.0/2 x USB3.0

Mic-in

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

NETWORKING

Wireless

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 1x1 AC (AGN support, BT 4.0 + LE Combo)

BT

over BT4.0

Ethernet

Yes (Gigabit)

BATTERY

Battery

(No Battery)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

WxDxH (with Stand)

(No Stand)

WxDxH (without Stand)

7.1 x 1.6 x 4.6 (in)/180 x 39.9 x 117 (mm)

Weight (with Stand)

(No Stand)

Weight (without Stand)

2.2lbs/1kg

VESA

100 x 100 (mm), 75 x 75 (mm)

STAND

Stand

(No Stand)

SECURITY

TPM (Trust Platform Module)

Software TPM

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

WEB INFO(CK500W-3A)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.