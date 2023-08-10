About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Box Type Thin Client

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

Box Type Thin Client

CL600W-AC

Box Type Thin Client

Productivity and Efficiency1

Why Cloud Computing

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various Thin Client form factors. LG’s excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.

More Powerful Performance1
Quad-core Processor

More Powerful Performance

With advanced Quad-core Processor (Intel® Celeron J4105) and a powerful system memory option (8GB DDR4), CL600W helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.
The Most Productive Workstation1
Up to 3 Display Support

The Most Productive Workstation

CL600W supports up to 3 displays: two 4K displays and one QHD display. With the most flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.

Various Interface

1) DisplayPort 2) USB Type-C™ 3) USB 3.0 4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) SFP Ready 6) USB 2.0 7)

Headphone & Mic Combo

Various Interface1

High-Performance Connection1
USB Type-C™

High-Performance Connection

CL600W with USB Type-C™ port provides fast data transfer speeds along with high levels of power flow. With a single USB Type-C™ cable, you can simultaneously transmit data, video, and audio as well as charging CL600W.
Silent and Cost-efficient1
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases the CL600W's lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. Also its low-noise performance and excellent thermal controls provide a pleasant work environment.
Print

All Spec

SYSTEM

Processor

Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Fanless

Graphics

Integrated Graphics

OS

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB

Memory

8GB (2x4GB) DDR4, 2666MHz, 2 SODIMM slots

Storage

128GB, M.2 SSD

Display Support

Up to 3 displays :
2560x1600@60Hz (via 1st DisplayPort 1.2 out)
3840x2160@60Hz (via 2nd DisplayPort 1.2 out)
3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)

Expansion Slot

M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : 128GB SSD, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card) * Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting SATA, SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2 : 4GB DDR4)

TPM (Trust Platform Module)

Hardware TPM 2.0

VDI Support

Citrix, VMware, Microsoft RDP, PCoIP S/W

SW APPLICATION

Management Console

LG Cloud Device Manager

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(out 2ea)

DP Version

1.2

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840X2160 60Hz

MIC & Headphone out combo

YES

Fiber Ready

SFP Module support ready for Fiber NIC network connectivity (mutually exclusive with RJ45)

USB

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
4 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A
1 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C with DP out

USB-C

YES(out 1ea)

USB-C (DP Version)

1.2

[Location]

Horizontal

SOUND

Speaker

YES

Speaker_Channel

1ch

Speaker_Output (unit)

1.2W

Speaker_Direction

Front Firing

POWER

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

DC Output

19V 3.42A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

1.0W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

1.2W

Long Idle (Display Off)

6.0W

Short Idle (Display On)

6.0W

TEC (kWh)

27.0 kWh

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Color (Front Cabinet)

Matt Black

Color (Middle Cabinet)

Matt Black

Color (Back Cover)

Matt Black

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

260 x 164 x 101

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

199 x 137 x 35

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

3,000/6,300/7,560

Weight in Shipping

1.685

Weight with Stand

0.82

Weight without Stand

0.8

STANDARD

CB

YES

CE

YES

EPA

YES (7.0)

EPEAT (Germany)

BRONZE

EPEAT (USA)

BRONZE

Energy Star

YES

Erp

YES

FCC-B

YES

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

YES

ROHS, REACH

YES

TUV-Ergo

YES

TUV-GS

YES

TUV-Type

YES

UL(cUL)

YES

VESA wall mount standard

YES

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Adapter (Color)

Black

Power Cord

YES

Power Cord (Color/Length)

Black / 2.0m

External Antenna

YES

VESA Bracket

Horizontal/Vertical feet and VESA/wall mounting

NETWORK

LAN

1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)

Wi-Fi

Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, External Antenna)

Bluetooth

BT5.0

CONTROL KEY

Key Location

Front

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1

Key Type

Tact

LED Color(On mode)

White (PC Power / HDD)

LED Color(Power save mode)

Blinking (PC)

LED Color(Standby)

OFF(PC)

BOX COSMETIC

Box Printing Type

Flexo

Packing Material

A-Flute

Stacking Type

Vertical

ETC

Humidity Range

Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~90%

Temperature Range

Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(CL600W-AC)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.