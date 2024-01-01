About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Desktop Thin Client

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

Desktop Thin Client

CQ600I-6P

Desktop Thin Client

-15 degree side view

Why Cloud Device

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various thin client form factors that add value to your work environment with powerful performance, lower costs, and compact design.

LG offers various thin client form factors that add value to your work environment with powerful performance, lower costs, and compact design.

Powerful Security icon.

Powerful Security

Access Anytime, Anywhere icon.

Access Anytime, Anywhere

Making Operations Efficiently Icon.

Making Operations Efficiently

Convenient Collaboration icon.

Convenient Collaboration

Business Continuity icon.

Business Continuity

Cost savings icon.

Cost Savings

Quad-core Processor

Powerful Performance

With Quad-core Processor and a powerful system memory option, CQ600I supports the fast work process that boosts your productivity.

With Quad-core Processor and a powerful system memory option, CQ600I supports the fast work process that boosts your productivity.

CQ600I offering Intel® Celeron N5105 Processor.

Processor

Intel® Celeron N5105

CQ600I offering 8GB DDR4 and 16GB eMMC for storage.

RAM & Storage

8GB DDR4 / 16GB eMMC

CQ600I offering IGEL for operation system.

OS

IGEL OS Pre-installed

*RAM and storage specifications as detailed above may differ by model.

*IGEL OS is pre-installed as a trial version, and the Warranty & Repair service of OS is only available to IGEL.

Up to 3 Display Support

Make Your Own Productive Workstation

LG CQ600I supports up to 4K UHD resolution triple displays. With flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.

LG CQ600I enabling to connect up to three uhd 4k resolution displays.

Various Interface

CQ600I's multi ports can be utilized to improve connectivity and productivity.

1) DisplayPort  2) USB Type-C™  3) USB 3.2 gen1 4) Gigabit Ethernet  5) USB 2.0  6) Headphone & Mic Combo

Various Interface : DisplayPort, USB Type-C™, USB 3.2 gen1, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0, Headphone & Mic Combo.

*Types of Inputs specified are numbered from left to right, top to bottom of the image.

*USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, and HDMI cables are not included.

USB Type-C™

High-performance Connection

CQ600I with USB Type-C™ port provides fast data transfer speeds along with high levels of power flow. With a single USB Type-C™ cable, you can simultaneously transmit data, video, and audio as well as powering CQ600I.

Display.

Display

Power Delivery.

Power Delivery

Data.

Data

USB Type-C™ offering High-Performance Connection.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*USB Type-C™ cable is not included.

The fanless design increases the CQ600I's lifespan. Also its low-noise performance provides a pleasant work environment.

Fanless Design

Durable and Silent

The fanless design increases the CQ600I's lifespan. Also its low-noise performance provides a pleasant work environment.

Print

All Spec

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.