We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24'' class (24.0'' diagonal) All-in-One Zero Client TERA2
All Spec
-
Size (Inch)
-
24” (23.8”)
-
Panel Type
-
AH-IPS
-
Color Depth
-
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
-
0.2652 (H) x 0.2652 (V)
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080
-
Brightness (Typical)
-
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1(Typ) 5,000,000:1(DFC)
-
Response Time (on/off)
-
14ms (GTG)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178°/178°
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard coating, Anti-Glare
-
Processor
-
Teradici Tera2321 PCoIP Chip
-
Memory
-
512MB
-
Protocol
-
PCoIP
-
Networking
-
10/100/1000 Ethernet
-
D-Sub (in)
-
Yes
-
DVI (out)
-
Yes (Span)
-
USB
-
Yes (2.0, 6 ea) * 4 Rear, 2 Side
-
Mic In
-
Yes
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Ethernet
-
Yes (10 / 100 / 1000)
-
Built-in Speaker
-
Yes (5W x 2)
-
Type
-
Adapter (19V DC)
-
Input
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
24W (Monitor), 29W (PCoIP)
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
-
0.5W (Monitor), 5.5W (PCoIP)
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.5W
-
UPoE Ready
-
Yes (via AUPoE Adapter) * AUPoE sold separately
-
Pivot
-
Yes (90º )
-
Swivel(Angle)
-
±180°
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
Yes: -5°(front) ~ 35°(rear)
-
Height (Range)
-
130mm
-
WxDxH (with Stand)
-
569 x 259 x 390 (mm)
-
WxDxH (without Stand)
-
569 x 51 x 342 (mm)
-
Box (WxHxD)
-
642 x 194 x 410 (mm)
-
Weight (with Stand)
-
5.5 kg
-
Weight (without Stand)
-
4.8 kg
-
Box Weight
-
7.1 kg
-
VESA
-
100 x 100 (mm)
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
RoHS
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
D-Sub
-
Yes
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.