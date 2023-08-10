About Cookies on This Site

23.8" Full HD All-in-One Zero Client

24CK550Z-BP

23.8" Full HD All-in-One Zero Client

Efficiency and High-level Security

Why Cloud Computing

Efficiency and High-level Security

LG offers various zero client form factors. LG's many different kinds of zero client line-up can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.

Powerful & Secure Cloud Computing1
LG Zero Client

Powerful & Secure Cloud Computing

The 24CK550Z with teradici PCoIP®* performs HW decoding, helps CPU to enable more tasks and save battery life. And no data will be found once 24CK550Z is unplugged, so users can experience high level of security.

*teradici TERA2321 PCoIP® Processor chipset.

True Colours at Any Angle1
16:9 Full HD IPS

True Colours at Any Angle

LG All-in-One Client with IPS technology delivers a clearer and consistent true colour. It provides visual comfort for viewing charts and reports with others, presenting clear images from any angle.
Silent and Cost-efficient

Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases 24CK550Z's lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise provides a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.

A Variety of Interface1
Multi Ports

A Variety of Interface

(1) Headphone Out
(2) Microphone In
(3) USB 2.0
(4) DVI-I
(5) Gigabit Ethernet
(6) DisplayPort
Better Workplace Ergonomics1
Versatile Design

Better Workplace Ergonomics

The 24CK550Z supports tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options for the best comfort at work. These ergonomics also make it easier to share content with your team members, leading to enhanced productivity.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Size [Inch]

23.8

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Curvature

NO

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2745 x 0.2745

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

Size [cm]

60.47

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

FEATURES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Color Weakness

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

AMD FreeSync™

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Black Stabilizer

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

Crosshair

NO

Dolby Vision™

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

FPS Counter

NO

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

HW Calibration

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

User Defined Key

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

VRR

NO

RFID

NO

SD Card Slot

NO

Webcam

NO

ACCESSORY

USB-C

NO

Display Port

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Antenna

Internal

DVI to VGA Gender

NO

VESA Bracket

NO

CONNECTIVITY

Thunderbolt

NO

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(out 1ea)

DP Version

1.2

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

YES(1ea)

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

HDMI

NO

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

Line out

NO

Mic In

YES

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

NO

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

DVI-I

NO

MIC & Headphone out combo

NO

USB

6 x USB 2.0 Type-A

NETWORK

SFP Ready

NO

Bluetooth

NO

LAN (RJ-45)

Ethernet(10/100/1000)

Wi-Fi

NO

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

5.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

24W(Monitor) / 29W(Cloud)

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

NO

Management Console

NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

626 x 474 x 194

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

553.8 x 333.1 x 67.6

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

553.8 x 512.9 x 240

Weight in Shipping [kg]

8.25

Weight without Stand [kg]

3.85

Weight with Stand [kg]

6.0

ENVIRONMENTAL

Humidity Range

Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~85%

Temperature Range

Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C

INFO

Product name

Cloud Device

Year

2019

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

PC PART

Display Support

Up to 1 display : 1920x1080@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out)

Processor

TERA2321

Storage

Boot Flash Memory 32MB

System Memory

512MB

VDI Support

VMware, Amazon Workspace

SOUND

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

NO

Speaker

3W x 2

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.