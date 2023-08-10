We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Box Type Zero Client
*teradici TERA2321 PCoIP® Processor chipset.
**Actual power consumption may vary depending on network and use.
All Spec
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(out 1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.2
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI-I
-
YES(out 1ea)
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
1920 x 1200 at 60Hz
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
NO
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Line out
-
NO
-
MIC & Headphone out combo
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
YES
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB
-
6 x USB 2.0 Type-A
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
Others (Features)
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
NO
-
RFID
-
NO
-
SD Card Slot
-
NO
-
Crosshair
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
NO
-
Super Resolution+
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
Webcam
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
NO
-
Color Weakness
-
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
NO
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
189 x 144 x 70
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
266 x 199 x 155
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
185 x 144 x 31
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
1.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
0.65
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
0.67
-
Product name
-
Cloud Device
-
Year
-
2019
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Bluetooth
-
NO
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
Ethernet(10/100/1000)
-
SFP Ready
-
NO
-
Wi-Fi
-
NO
-
Display Support
-
Up to 2 display : 1920x1080@60Hz (via DVI & Display Port 1.2 out) or Up to 1 display : 2560x1080@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out)
-
Processor
-
TERA2321
-
VDI Support
-
VMware, Amazon Workspace
-
Storage
-
Boot Flash Memory 32MB
-
System Memory
-
512MB
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
6W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
Management Console
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
NO
-
Antenna
-
Internal
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI to VGA Gender
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
VESA Bracket
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
Humidity Range
-
Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~85%
-
Temperature Range
-
Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.