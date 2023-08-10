Box Type Zero Client

About Cookies on This Site

CBV42-BP

Efficiency and High-level Security1
Why Cloud Computing

Efficiency and High-level Security

LG offers various zero client form factors. LG's many different kinds zero client line-up can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.
Powerful & Secure Cloud Computing1
LG Zero Client

Powerful & Secure Cloud Computing

CBV42-BP with teradici PCoIP®* performs HW decoding, helps CPU to enable more tasks and reduce power consumption**. And no data will be found once CBV42-BP is unplugged, so users can experience high level of security.

*teradici TERA2321 PCoIP® Processor chipset.
**Actual power consumption may vary depending on network and use.

Enormous Expandability1
Multiple Ports

Enormous Expandability

(1) Microphone In
(2) Headphone Out
(3) USB 2.0
(4) DVI-I
(5) DisplayPort
(6) Gigabit Ethernet
Silent and Cost-efficient1
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases the CBV42-BP's lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise provides a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.
All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(out 1ea)

DP Version

1.2

DVI-D

NO

DVI-I

YES(out 1ea)

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1200 at 60Hz

D-Sub

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

NO

HDMI

NO

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

Line out

NO

MIC & Headphone out combo

NO

Mic In

YES

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB

6 x USB 2.0 Type-A

USB-C

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

NO

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

FEATURES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

Others (Features)

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

NO

RFID

NO

SD Card Slot

NO

Crosshair

NO

Smart Energy Saving

NO

Super Resolution+

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

Webcam

NO

AMD FreeSync™

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Black Stabilizer

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

Color Weakness

NO

Dolby Vision™

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

NO

Flicker Safe

NO

HDR 10

NO

HW Calibration

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

189 x 144 x 70

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

266 x 199 x 155

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

185 x 144 x 31

Weight in Shipping [kg]

1.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

0.65

Weight with Stand [kg]

0.67

INFO

Product name

Cloud Device

Year

2019

MECHANICAL

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

NETWORK

Bluetooth

NO

LAN (RJ-45)

Ethernet(10/100/1000)

SFP Ready

NO

Wi-Fi

NO

PC PART

Display Support

Up to 2 display : 1920x1080@60Hz (via DVI & Display Port 1.2 out) or Up to 1 display : 2560x1080@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out)

Processor

TERA2321

VDI Support

VMware, Amazon Workspace

Storage

Boot Flash Memory 32MB

System Memory

512MB

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

6W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

NO

Speaker

NO

SW APPLICATION

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

Dual Controller

NO

Management Console

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

NO

ACCESSORY

Antenna

Internal

Display Port

NO

DVI-D

NO

DVI to VGA Gender

NO

HDMI

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

VESA Bracket

YES

USB-C

NO

ENVIRONMENTAL

Humidity Range

Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~85%

Temperature Range

Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(CBV42-BP)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.