About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
STB-3000 Series

Specs

Support

Resource

STB-3000 Series

STB-3000

STB-3000 Series

Print

All Spec

LCD PANEL SPECIFICATION

Backlight Type

-

Cinema 3D

-

Resolution

-

Brightness (cd/m²)

-

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

NTSC

Terrestrial

ATSC

Cable

Clear QAM/VSB

Satellite

-

VIDEO

Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

-

Output Resolution

720p/1080p/1366*768

AUDIO

Audio Output

-

Wireless Sound Sync

-

FEATURE

Pro:Centric

Yes (Smart)

Pro:Idiom

Yes

INTERFACE - UPPER SIDE

Display Control (RJ12)

Yes

MPI (RJ12)

Yes

HDMI (1,2)

Yes

USB (1,2)

Yes

INTERFACE - LOWER REAR

Power

Yes

Tuner

Yes

RS-232C (4Pin Phone Jack)

Yes

External IR (3Pin Phone Jack)

Yes

PTC Configuration (3Pin Phone Jack)

Yes

AV In (4Pin Phone Jack)

Yes

Audio Line Out (3Pin Phone Jack)

Yes

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

Yes

LAN Port

Yes

HDMI Out

Yes

Scart

-

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Typical (Watts)

15.8W

TOOL DESCRIPTION

Swivel (angle)

-

VESA Compatibility

VESA, Velcro

REQUIRED LISTING (CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL

EMC

FCC

DIMENSION

Set Size (W/O Stand, WxHxD, mm)

221 X 28.5 X 175.2

Set Size (With Stand, WxHxD, mm)

-

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.