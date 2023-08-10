We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
STB-3000 Series
All Spec
-
Backlight Type
-
-
-
Cinema 3D
-
-
-
Resolution
-
-
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
-
-
-
Analog
-
NTSC
-
Terrestrial
-
ATSC
-
Cable
-
Clear QAM/VSB
-
Satellite
-
-
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
-
-
-
Output Resolution
-
720p/1080p/1366*768
-
Audio Output
-
-
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
-
-
Pro:Centric
-
Yes (Smart)
-
Pro:Idiom
-
Yes
-
Display Control (RJ12)
-
Yes
-
MPI (RJ12)
-
Yes
-
HDMI (1,2)
-
Yes
-
USB (1,2)
-
Yes
-
Power
-
Yes
-
Tuner
-
Yes
-
RS-232C (4Pin Phone Jack)
-
Yes
-
External IR (3Pin Phone Jack)
-
Yes
-
PTC Configuration (3Pin Phone Jack)
-
Yes
-
AV In (4Pin Phone Jack)
-
Yes
-
Audio Line Out (3Pin Phone Jack)
-
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
Yes
-
LAN Port
-
Yes
-
HDMI Out
-
Yes
-
Scart
-
-
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Typical (Watts)
-
15.8W
-
Swivel (angle)
-
-
-
VESA Compatibility
-
VESA, Velcro
-
Safety
-
UL
-
EMC
-
FCC
-
Set Size (W/O Stand, WxHxD, mm)
-
221 X 28.5 X 175.2
-
Set Size (With Stand, WxHxD, mm)
-
-
-
