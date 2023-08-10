We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" A Standard Smart Hotel TV | 32LN661HBLA
A Standard Smart Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solution
A TV on a hotel’s wall shows a bright and vivid screen.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Pro:Centric Cloud
A woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
Pro:Centric Direct
A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.
*Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Pro:Idiom
Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.
All Spec
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
Tool Name
-
LJ61
-
Stand Type
-
1 pole (Swivel)
-
Front Colour
-
Ceramic BK
-
Size (Inch)
-
32"
-
Resolution
-
1366 x 768 (HD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
240 typ
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
Yes
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
5W + 5W
-
AI Sound
-
Yes
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes (Ready)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
SECAM / PAL
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
Yes / Yes
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
Yes (Smart)
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
-
Yes (1.0)
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
Yes (5.0)
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
Yes (5.0)
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
Yes
-
Other DRM
-
Yes
-
webOS version
-
Yes (webOS22)
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
Yes (Ready, MR18HA)
-
Mood Display
-
Yes
-
Gallery Mode
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Soft AP
-
Yes
-
HDMI-ARC
-
Yes (HDMI #2)
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
Yes
-
EzManager
-
Yes
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
Wake on RF
-
Yes
-
WOL
-
Yes / No
-
SNMP
-
Yes
-
Diagnostics
-
Yes (IP Remote)
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
Yes (1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
Yes (1.4)
-
IR Out
-
Yes (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
Yes (Hotel Mode)
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
2 (Spk-out 1(Stereo, Max 2W with 8Ω), Vol. Control 1)
-
Instant ON
-
Yes
-
Mobile Remote
-
Yes
-
Lock mode
-
Yes (Limited)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
Yes LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)
-
Conformal Coating
-
Yes
-
Energy Saving mode
-
Yes
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
Yes
-
NTP Server Setting
-
Yes (Clock Setup)
-
NTP sync timer
-
Yes (Clock Setup)
-
BEACON
-
Yes
-
Video Tag
-
Yes (2 Supported)
-
HDMI In
-
2 (2.0)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
1 (2.0)
-
RF In
-
2
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
2 (Spk-out 1(Stereo, Max 2W with 8Ω), Vol. Control 1)
-
Headphone out
-
1
-
CI Slot
-
1 (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
1 (Ethernet)
-
VESA Compatible
-
Yes
200x200
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Weight with Stand
-
6.1
-
Weight without Stand
-
4.9
-
Weight in Shipping
-
6.2 / 7.4 (With Stands)
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
51.5W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
40.2W
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5 W
-
Safety
-
CB , CU TR
-
EMC
-
CE
-
ErP Class
-
A+
-
On Power Consumption
-
27W
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
65%
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
39kWh
-
SDR Grade
-
F
-
SDR On mode
-
27W
-
HDR Grade
-
N/A
-
HDR On mode
-
N/A
-
Remote type
-
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (1.5M)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
