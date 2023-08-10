About Cookies on This Site

32" A Standard Smart Hotel TV | 32LN661HBLA
32LN661HBLA

32" A Standard Smart Hotel TV | 32LN661HBLA

A Standard Smart Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solution

A TV on a hotel’s wall shows a bright and vivid screen.

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard.

A woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

*Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Pro:Idiom

Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology provides access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high-value digital content.

Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.

The user is running the screen function via remote control. LN661H series is loaded at a high speed within 1 to 2 seconds.

Instant On

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.
The user is installing via the EzManager's automatic installation function.

EzManager

EzManager provides a convenient installation function for automatically set up Pro:Centric TV settings without the extra effort of configuration. Auto-installation requires 1-3 minutes while manual installation requires 3-5 minutes.
Print

All Spec

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

Tool Name

LJ61

Stand Type

1 pole (Swivel)

Front Colour

Ceramic BK

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

32"

Resolution

1366 x 768 (HD)

Brightness (Typ.)

240 typ

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

Yes

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

5W + 5W

AI Sound

Yes

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes (Ready)

LG Sound Sync

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

Yes / Yes

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Smart

Yes (Smart)

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

Yes

Pro:Centric Cloud

Yes (1.0)

Pro:Centric Direct

Yes (5.0)

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

Yes (5.0)

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

Yes 

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

Yes 

Other DRM

Yes 

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

Yes (webOS22)

Web Browser

Yes

Magic Remote Compatibility

Yes (Ready, MR18HA)

Mood Display

Yes

Gallery Mode

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes (802.11ac)

Soft AP

Yes

HDMI-ARC

Yes (HDMI #2)

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

Yes

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

EzManager

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

Wake on RF

Yes

WOL

Yes / No

SNMP

Yes

Diagnostics

Yes (IP Remote)

HTNG-CEC (Version)

Yes (1.4)

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

Yes (1.4)

IR Out

Yes (RS-232C, HDMI)

Multi IR Code

Yes

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

Yes (Hotel Mode)

External Speaker Out / Line Out

2 (Spk-out 1(Stereo, Max 2W with 8Ω), Vol. Control 1)

Instant ON

Yes

Mobile Remote

Yes

Lock mode

Yes (Limited)

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

Yes LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

Conformal Coating

Yes

Energy Saving mode

Yes

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

Yes

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

NTP Server Setting

Yes (Clock Setup)

NTP sync timer

Yes (Clock Setup)

BEACON

Yes

Video Tag

Yes (2 Supported)

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

2 (2.0)

USB (Ver.)

1 (2.0)

RF In

2

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

2 (Spk-out 1(Stereo, Max 2W with 8Ω), Vol. Control 1)

Headphone out

1

CI Slot

1 (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

1 (Ethernet)

MECHANICAL

VESA Compatible

Yes
 200x200

Kensington Lock

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Weight with Stand

6.1

Weight without Stand

4.9

Weight in Shipping

6.2 / 7.4 (With Stands)

POWER SPEC.

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption(Max)

51.5W

Power Consumption(Typ)

40.2W

Standby Power Consumption

0.5 W

STANDARD

Safety

CB , CU TR

EMC

CE

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

ErP Class

A+

On Power Consumption

27W

Luminance Ratio (%)

65%

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

39kWh

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

SDR Grade

F

SDR On mode

27W

HDR Grade

N/A

HDR On mode

N/A

ACCESSORIES

Remote type

S-Con / MMR (Option)

Power Cable

Yes (1.5M)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32LN661HBLA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32LN661HBLA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(32LN661HBLA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(32LN661HBLA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32LN661HBLA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32LN661HBLA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.