About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
49" UHD Commercial TV

Specs

Support

Resource

49" UHD Commercial TV

49UU640C

49" UHD Commercial TV

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

49"

Backlight Type

LED (Direct)

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)

Brightness (cd/m²)

400

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes (PAL/SECAM)

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

Aspect Ratio

Yes 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

Picture Mode

● 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Expert(Bright Room), Expert (Dark Room))

HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision

Yes / No

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Sound mode

Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

Clear Voice

Yes (Clear VoiceⅢ)

FEATURE

Hospitality

Hotel Mode, Lock Mode (Limited), One Channel Map, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, External Speaker Out, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, Time Scheduler, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Crestron ConnectedⓇ (Network Based Control), DPM, Embedded Content Manager/Group Manager, RTC, NTP Sync Timer

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In 2.0 (2), USB 2.0, CI Slot

Set Rear

RF In (2), Digital Audio Out, HDMI/HDCP Input 2.0, RS-232C (Phone Jack Type, Control & Service), Headphone Out, RJ45, Debug

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

Vesa

300 x 300

W x H x D/ Weight (w/o Packing, w/ Stand)

1,110 x 709 x 231 / 11.3 kg

W x H x D/Weight (w/o packing, w/o stand)

1,110 x 650 x 72 (SPK: 81.1) / 11.1kg

W x H x D / weight (w/ Packing, w/ Stand)

1,193 x 770 x 158 / 13.4 kg

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Max

133.5

Typical

107.9

Stand-by

0.3

POWER

Energy saving (Min/Med/Max)

Energy saving (Max): 35W

CERTIFICATION

EMC

CE

Safety

CB , CU TR

ErP Class

A

GENERAL

Region

Europe

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(49UU640C-ZB)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.