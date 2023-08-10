About Cookies on This Site

60" Commercial TV

60" Commercial TV

60LX341C

60" Commercial TV

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

60

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

350

Contrast Ratio

5,000:1, 1,000,000:1(DCR)

Response Time (ms)

8

Viewing Angle (°)

176 x 176

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

Aspect Ratio Mode

8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan,Original, full wide, 4:3,16:9, Zoom,Cinema zoom1)

Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

Yes

INPUT / OUTPUT

Full Scart

1

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

1(Phone Jack)

Component in (Audio)

1(Phone jack): Component/DVI/PC Audio

Audio Output

1 (Optical)

Audio Inputs

1 PC Audio Input

HDMI/HDCP Input

Yes

RS-232C Input/Output

Yes

External_Speaker Out

Yes

LAN

Yes

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

1

RF In

2

AUDIO

Audio Power

10W + 10W

Sound mode

Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game

FEATURE

Pro:Centric - Remote Diagnosis

Yes

Smart Share

MHL

HTNG

Yes

HDMI-CEC

Yes

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

Yes

Lock mode

Yes

STANDARD (CERTIFICATION) & VESA MOUNTING

Safety

CB , CU TR

EMC

CE

VESA Mounting

300 x 300

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60HZ

Power Consumption

Typ.:129.9W, Max: 155.6W, Energy Saving:103.92W(Min), 71.445W(Med), 38.97W(Max), Stand-by: 0.3W

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD (MM)

Monitor

1363mm x 792mm x 39mm

Monitor with Optional Stand

1363mm x 844mm x 294mm

WEIGHT(KG)

Monitor

29.3Kg

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(60LX341C-ZA)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(60LX341C-ZA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(60LX341C-ZA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.