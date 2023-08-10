About Cookies on This Site

LU661H Series

Specs

Support

Resource

32LU661H

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

32"

Backlight Type

LED (Direct)

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness (cd/m²)

240

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

• (PAL/SECAM)

Digital

VIDEO

XD Engine

Aspect Ratio

• 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)

AUDIO

Audio Output

5 W + 5 W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Sound Mode

• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

Clear Voice

• (Clear VoiceⅢ)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Solution Type

Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct)

Data Streaming (IP & RF)

RF (1/2Tuner)

• (1 Tuner)

HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

GEM / Flash / HTML5

Pro:Centric Application

• PCA 3.8

DRM

S/W Type

FEATURE

Hospitality

Hotel Mode, Lock Mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant On, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Healthcare Headphone Mode

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In 1.4, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot

Set Rear

RF In (2), AV In (Share with Component), Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), HDMI/HDCP Input, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, RJ45, External Speaker Out (2)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

Vesa

200 X 200

W x H x D / weight (with stand)

739 x 495 x 241 / 6.05 kg

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

739 x 441 x 84 / 4.85 kg

W x H x D / weight (Packing)

905 x 530 x 162 / 7.35 kg

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Max

63.2

Typical

52

Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)

34 / 27 / 19

Stand-by

0.3

GENERAL

Region

Europe

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(32LU661H-ZA)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(32LU661H-ZA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32LU661H-ZA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.