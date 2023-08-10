About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LX761H Series

Specs

Support

Resource

LX761H Series

49LX761H

LX761H Series

Print

All Spec

LCD PANEL SPECIFICATION

Backlight Type

Edge LED

Cinema 3D

-

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness (cd/m²)

300

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

PAL/SECAM

Terrestrial

DVB-T2

Cable

DVB-C

Satellite

DVB-S2

VIDEO

Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

Yes

Aspect Ratio

8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Wireless Sound Sync

-

FEATURE

Pro:Centric

Yes (Smart)

Pro:Idiom

Yes

INTERFACE - SET SIDE

Headphone Out

1

RF In

-

AV in

-

S-Video In

-

RGB In (D-sub 15pin)

-

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr)

-

PC Audio Input

-

HDMI In

1 (2.0)

USB (2.0)

2 (2.0)

CI Slot

1

IR Out

-

INTERFACE - SET REAR

RF In

2

AV In

-

AV Out

-

S-Video In

-

Full Scart

1

Component in (Audio)

-

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

-

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)

1 (Optical)

HDMI/HDCP Input

1 (2.0)

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

-

PC Audio Input

-

RS-232C (D-sub 9pin)

1

Headphone Out

-

Clock Interface

1

LAN Port

2

RJ45 (RJP interface)

-

External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)

2 (Spk-out 1, Vol. Control 1)

TV link Configuration (phone jack type)

-

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Typical (Watts)

85.2W

TOOL DESCRIPTION

Swivel (angle)

Yes

VESA Compatibility

300 X 300

REQUIRED LISTING (CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB , CU TR

EMC

CE

ETC.

ROHS, ErP

DIMENSION

Set Size (W/O Stand, WxHxD, mm)

1,106 X 647 X 37 (SPK 55.1)

Set Size (With Stand, WxHxD, mm)

1,106 X 701 X 325

GENERAL

Region

Europe

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(49LX761H-ZA)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(49LX761H-ZA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(49LX761H-ZA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Brochures

extension : pdf
UK_Hotel_TV_Chromecast_Flyer_S6.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.