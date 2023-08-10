About Cookies on This Site

55" UHD Commercial TV

55" UHD Commercial TV

55UU661H

55" UHD Commercial TV

PANEL

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Backlight Type

LED (Direct)

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)

Brightness (cd/m²)

500

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

• (PAL/SECAM)

Digital

VIDEO

XD Engine

Aspect Ratio

• 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision

• / -

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Sound Mode

• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

Clear Voice

• (Clear VoiceⅢ)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Solution Type

Pro:Centric (Smart, Direct, V)

Data Streaming (IP & RF)

RF (1/2Tuner)

• (1 Tuner)

HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

GEM / Flash / HTML5

Pro:Centric Application (version)

PCA 3.8

DRM

Pro:Idiom

FEATURE

Smart

webOS 4.0, Quick Menu 2.0, Smart Home (Launcher Bar), Quick Access, Voice Recognition, Web Browser, Pre-loaded App, SDP Server Compatibility, Magic Remote Compatibility, Soft AP, Wi-Fi (ac), Screen Share (Miracast), Smart Share (DLNA), LG TV Plus App, DIAL, MHL, Bluetooth Audio Playback, LG Sound Sync/bluetooth, Mobile Connection Overlay, Music Player, IoT (Ready, MR 11/4W), BEACON

Hospitality

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, External Power, VLAN ID, RJP Interface, External Clock Compatibility, Clock (World Clock / Alarm), 360 Viewer, Healthcare Headphone Mode

FUNCTION

Function

EzManager(Simplicity), USB Cloning, Wake on RF, WOL, SNMP, Diagnostics, SI Compatible (TVLink Interactive), HTNG-CEC (1.4), HDMI-CEC (1.4), IR Out, Multi IR Code, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI 2.0, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot

Set Rear

RF In (2), AV In, Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI/HDCP Input 2.0, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, Clock Interface (RJ12), RJ45 for Ethernet/Aux, External Speaker Out

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

Vesa

300 x 300

W x H x D / weight (with stand)

1,247 x 781 x 303 / 16.9 kg

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

1,247 x 729 x 78 (SPK: 88.6) / 13.7 kg

W x H x D / weight (Packing)

1,360 x 860 x 207 / 22.5 kg

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Max

152.3

Typical

126.1

Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)

100.88 / 69.355 / 37.83

Stand-by

0.3

GENERAL

Region

Europe

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55UU661H-ZA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.