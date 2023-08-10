We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct
All Spec
-
Tool Name
-
NANO80
-
Stand Type
-
No Stand For Accessory : 1 pole(Fixed), Floor Stand
-
front color
-
Meteo Gray
-
Inch
-
65"
-
Resolution
-
3840 X 2160 (UHD)
-
Backlight Unit Type
-
Edge
-
Nano
-
Yes
-
Brightness
-
360
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))
-
1000000:1
-
Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio
-
1200:1
-
Response Time(G to G, ms)
-
Typ 8ms
-
Refresh Rate
-
60(50)Hz
-
Life span (hrs)
-
30000
-
SoC
-
K7Lp
-
SoC (Marketing Name)
-
Quad
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
Yes
-
HDR_HLG
-
Yes
-
Speaker (sound output)
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
AI Sound
-
Yes
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
-
Yes (Ready)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Digital (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
SECAM / PAL
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
Yes
-
Global IPTV Support
-
Yes
-
Data Streaming ( IP & RF)
-
Yes
-
HCAP (GEM/HTML) br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
-
GEM / HTML5
-
IP Return path
-
Yes
-
Multicast / Unicast ready
-
Yes / Yes
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric Cloud (version)
-
Yes (1.0)
-
Pro:Centric Direct (version)
-
Yes (4.5)
-
Pro:Centric Application (version)
-
Yes (PCA3.8)
-
PCS500R
-
Yes
-
PCS400R
-
Yes
-
Quick Menu (Version)
-
Yes (5.0)
-
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)
-
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom (Mobile, Lite)
-
Yes
-
webOS version
-
Yes (webOS 6.0)
-
Smart Home (Launcher Bar)
-
Yes
-
Gallery Mode
-
Yes
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Pre-loaded App
-
Yes
-
SDP Server compatibility
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
Yes (Ready, MR18HA)
-
SW Clock (World Clock / Alarm)
-
Yes
-
Mood Display
-
Yes
-
Soft AP
-
Yes
-
WiFi (version)
-
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Screen Share (Miracast)
-
Yes
-
Smart Share
-
Yes
-
LG ThinQ App
-
Yes
-
DIAL
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
Yes
-
Mobile Connection Overlay
-
Yes
-
HDMI-ARC
-
Yes (HDMI2)
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
Yes
-
IoT
-
Yes
-
EzManager
-
Yes
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
Wake on RF
-
Yes
-
WOL / WOWL
-
Yes / No
-
SNMP
-
Yes
-
Diagnostics
-
Yes (IP Remote)
-
SI Compatible
-
Yes (TV Link tuner, RS232C)
-
HTNG-CEC
-
Yes(1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC)
-
Yes(1.4)
-
IR Out
-
Yes (RS-232C 4pin, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
Yes (Hotel Mode)
-
Lock mode
-
Yes (Limited)
-
Port Block
-
Yes
-
Welcome Video
-
Yes
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
Yes
-
Insert Image
-
Yes
-
One Channel Map
-
Yes
-
IP Chanenel Manager
-
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
-
Yes
-
Instant ON
-
Yes
-
V-Lan Tag
-
Yes
-
RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility
-
Yes
LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)
-
Mobile Remote
-
Yes
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
Yes
-
Auto Off / Sleep Timer
-
Yes / Yes
-
Energy Saving mode
-
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
Conformal Coating
-
Yes
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
Yes
-
Hybrid Caption (Closed Caption Digital Only)
-
Yes
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
Yes
-
NTP sync timer
-
Yes (Clock Setup NTP)
-
BEACON
-
Yes
-
Video Tag
-
Yes (2 supported)
-
HDMI In
-
2 (2.0)
-
USB
-
2 (2.0)
-
Headphone Out
-
1
-
RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
1 (Phone Jack, 4pin)
-
CI Slot
-
1 (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
-
RF In
-
2
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)br Audio Line Out(3.5mm phone jack)
-
2 (Spk-out 1(Stereo, Max 2W with 8Ω), Vol. Control 1)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
VESA Compatible
-
Yes
300x300
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Weight without Stand
-
24.5
-
Weight in Shipping
-
30.5
-
Size without Stand
-
1,452 x 839 x 44.3
-
Size in Shipping
-
1,600 x 970 x 203
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : On Bezel
-
12.0/12.0/12.0/18.3
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : Off Bezel
-
6.0/6.0/6.0/14.9
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
200 W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
186 W
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5 W
-
Safety
-
CB , CU TR
-
EMC
-
CE
-
ErP Class
-
A+
-
On Power Consumption
-
118W
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
65%
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
164kWh
-
SDR Grade
-
G
-
SDR On mode
-
117W
-
HDR Grade
-
G
-
HDR On mode
-
156W
-
Remote type
-
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
Chromecast Dongle Anti-theft Cover
-
Yes (option)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (1.5M / Straight)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.