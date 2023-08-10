About Cookies on This Site

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct
UK EU
4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

UK EU
65UR767H0ZC

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

All Spec

DESIGN

Tool Name

NANO80

Stand Type

No Stand For Accessory : 1 pole(Fixed), Floor Stand

front color

Meteo Gray

DISPLAY

Inch

65"

Resolution

3840 X 2160 (UHD)

Backlight Unit Type

Edge

Nano

Yes

Brightness

360

Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))

1000000:1

Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio

1200:1

Response Time(G to G, ms)

Typ 8ms

Refresh Rate

60(50)Hz

Life span (hrs)

30000

VIDEO

SoC

K7Lp

SoC (Marketing Name)

Quad

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

Yes

HDR_HLG

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker (sound output)

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

AI Sound

Yes

One Touch Sound Tuning

Yes (Ready)

LG Sound Sync

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

DVB-T2/C/S2

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

Yes

Global IPTV Support

Yes

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Data Streaming ( IP & RF)

Yes

HCAP (GEM/HTML) br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

GEM / HTML5

IP Return path

Yes

Multicast / Unicast ready

Yes / Yes

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

Yes

Pro:Centric Cloud (version)

Yes (1.0)

Pro:Centric Direct (version)

Yes (4.5)

Pro:Centric Application (version)

Yes (PCA3.8)

PCS500R

Yes

PCS400R

Yes

Quick Menu (Version)

Yes (5.0)

Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)

Yes

Pro:Idiom (Mobile, Lite)

Yes

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

Yes (webOS 6.0)

Smart Home (Launcher Bar)

Yes

Gallery Mode

Yes

Quick Access

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Pre-loaded App

Yes

SDP Server compatibility

Yes

Magic Remote Compatibility

Yes (Ready, MR18HA)

SW Clock (World Clock / Alarm)

Yes

Mood Display

Yes

Soft AP

Yes

WiFi (version)

Yes (802.11ac)

Screen Share (Miracast)

Yes

Smart Share

Yes

LG ThinQ App

Yes

DIAL

Yes

Bluetooth Audio Playback

Yes

Mobile Connection Overlay

Yes

HDMI-ARC

Yes (HDMI2)

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

Yes

IoT

Yes

OTHER FEATURE

EzManager

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

Wake on RF

Yes

WOL / WOWL

Yes / No

SNMP

Yes

Diagnostics

Yes (IP Remote)

SI Compatible

Yes (TV Link tuner, RS232C)

HTNG-CEC

Yes(1.4)

Simplink(HDMI-CEC)

Yes(1.4)

IR Out

Yes (RS-232C 4pin, HDMI)

Multi IR Code

Yes

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

Yes (Hotel Mode)

Lock mode

Yes (Limited)

Port Block

Yes

Welcome Video

Yes

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

Yes

Insert Image

Yes

One Channel Map

Yes

IP Chanenel Manager

Yes

External Speaker Out

Yes

Instant ON

Yes

V-Lan Tag

Yes

RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility

Yes
LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

Mobile Remote

Yes

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

Yes

Auto Off / Sleep Timer

Yes / Yes

Energy Saving mode

Yes

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Conformal Coating

Yes

VERTICAL FUNCTION

Healthcare Headphone Mode

Yes

Hybrid Caption (Closed Caption Digital Only)

Yes

RTC (Real Time Clock)

Yes

NTP sync timer

Yes (Clock Setup NTP)

BEACON

Yes

Video Tag

Yes (2 supported)

JACK INTERFACE

HDMI In

2 (2.0)

USB

2 (2.0)

Headphone Out

1

RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

1 (Phone Jack, 4pin)

CI Slot

1 (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

RF In

2

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)br Audio Line Out(3.5mm phone jack)

2 (Spk-out 1(Stereo, Max 2W with 8Ω), Vol. Control 1)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

ETC

VESA Compatible

Yes
300x300

Kensington Lock

Yes

MECHANIC

Weight without Stand

24.5

Weight in Shipping

30.5

Size without Stand

1,452 x 839 x 44.3

Size in Shipping

1,600 x 970 x 203

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : On Bezel

12.0/12.0/12.0/18.3

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) : Off Bezel

6.0/6.0/6.0/14.9

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption(Max)

200 W

Power Consumption(Typ)

186 W

Standby Power Consumption

0.5 W

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB , CU TR

EMC

CE

ErP Class

A+

On Power Consumption

118W

Luminance Ratio (%)

65%

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

164kWh

SDR Grade

G

SDR On mode

117W

HDR Grade

G

HDR On mode

156W

ACCESSORY

Remote type

S-Con / MMR (Option)

Chromecast Dongle Anti-theft Cover

Yes (option)

Power Cable

Yes (1.5M / Straight)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(65UR767H0ZC)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(65UR767H0ZC)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(65UR767H0ZC)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(65UR767H0ZC)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (65UR767H0ZC)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Brochures

extension : pdf
UK_Hotel_TV_Chromecast_Flyer_S6.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.