65" UHD TV Signage
All Spec
-
Type
-
Edge LED
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
-
330
-
Analog
-
PAL/SECAM
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Aspect Ratio
-
• 6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
-
10W + 10W / 2.0 ch
-
Sound mode
-
• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Installation
-
USB Cloning
-
Management
-
WOL, SNMP, Self Diagnostics, TVLink Tuner, IR Out, Multi IR Code, HTNG/HDMI-CEC
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, RJP Compatibility, Crestron Connected® Certified, DPM (Display Power Management) mode
-
Side
-
HDMI In (2), USB 2.0, CI Slot
-
Rear
-
RF In (2), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI Input, RS-232C, Headphone Out, RJ45, Debug (Phone Jack Type)
-
Vesa
-
300 x 300
-
WxHxD / weight (with stand)
-
1,456 x 902 x 335.9 / 27.6kg
-
WxHxD / weight (Carton)
-
1,600 x 1,035 x 190 / 34.8kg
