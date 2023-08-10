We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
39" FULL HD LED TV
All Spec
-
Size (inches)
-
39
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
300
-
Contrast Ratio
-
4,000 : 1
-
Viewing Angle Degree (H/V)
-
178/178
-
Response Time
-
9ms
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2, DVB-C, DVB-S2
-
Analog
-
Yes (PAL/SECAM)
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
16:9 / Just Scan / Original / Full Wide / 4:3 / 14:9 / Cinema Zoom 1 / Zoom
-
Audio Output
-
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Pro:Centric
-
Yes
-
Hybrid Streaming (IP & RF) ※MultiCast/HTTP Data Carousel
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric Application
-
Yes (PCA 3.0, PCA 2.0, PCA 1.5)
-
RF(1/2Tuner)
-
Yes: (1 Tuner)
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) ※ Service Carousel (TLX)
-
GEM / Flash
-
IP Return path
-
Yes
-
EzManager(Simplicity)
-
Yes
-
Remote Diagnosis
-
Yes (RF)
-
Multicast/Unicast ready
-
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes
-
HTNG-CEC 1.3
-
Yes (1.3)
-
Wake on RF
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
SI Compatible (TVLink Protocol)
-
Yes (TV Link Interactive)
-
LED Clock / Buzzer / Alarm
-
Yes (sold separately)
-
IR Out
-
Yes (RS-232C , HDMI)
-
External Speaker Out
-
Yes (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)
-
RJP Interface
-
Yes (RS232C, HDMI CEC)
-
RJP Compatibility
-
LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)
-
External Power
-
(RS-232C, 5V/2A or 12V/1A) ※ Exclusively selectable
-
USB
-
Yes (USB 2.0)
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Yes/Yes
-
Digital eye (light sensor)
-
Yes
-
Anti-theft System - Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
RF In
-
1
-
Headphone Out
-
1
-
HDMI In - Side
-
1
-
Full Scart
-
1
-
Component in (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio
-
1(Phone Jack)
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)
-
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
1
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9 Pin)
-
1
-
USB (2.0)
-
1:Side, 1:Rear
-
CI Slot
-
1
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)
-
2 (Spk-out 1, Vol. Control 1)
-
LAN Port
-
1
-
Flame Retardant
-
Yes
-
VESA Compatible
-
200 x 200
-
Safety
-
CB , CU TR
-
EMC
-
CE
-
ETC.
-
ROHS, ErP, Eco flower(EU only)
-
Including Stand
-
8.3
-
Stand-by
-
0.3W↓
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
