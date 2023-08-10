About Cookies on This Site

LV761H Series

LV761H Series

32LV761H

LV761H Series

DISPLAY

Type

Direct LED

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

240

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

PAL / SECAM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

Picture Engine

XD Engine

Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

Aspect Ratio

• 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

AUDIO

Audio Output / Speaker System

5W + 5W / 2.0 ch

Sound Mode

• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

SOLUTION

Type

Pro:Centric® Smart, V, Direct

Data Streaming (IP &RF)

RF

• (1 Tuner)

HCAP (SDK)

GEM / Flash /HTML5

Pro:Centric Application

PCA 3.7

Digital Right Management

Pro:Idiom

SMART FEATURES

Smart UX

webOS 3.5, Commercial Smart Home, Web Browser, Pre-loaded Apps, SDP (Service Delivery Platform) compatibility, Magic Remote Ready

Connectivity

SoftAP, WiFi (ac), ScreenShare (Miracast), SmartShare, DIAL, Bluetooth Sound Sync, LG Sound Sync

FEATURE

Installation

EzManager, USB Cloning

Management

Wake on RF, WOL, Remote Diagnostics, TVLink Interactive, IR Out, Multi IR Code, HTNG/HDMI-CEC

Hospitality

Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, One Channel Map, External Clock Ready, External Power, RJP Compatibility, RTC (Real Time Clock), webRTC Ready

INTERFACE

Side

HDMI IN, USB(2), CI Slot

Rear

RF In (2), AV In, Video Component In (RCA5), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI Input, RS-232C, Headphone Out, Clock Interface, RJ45 (2), External Speaker Out (2)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

Vesa

200 X 200

W x H x D / weight (with stand)

739 x 495 x 241 / 6.1kg

W x H x D / weight (Packing)

905 x 530 x 162 / 7.4kg

GENERAL

Region

Europe

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(32LV761H-ZA)
extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(32LV761H-ZD)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(32LV761H-ZA)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(32LV761H-ZD)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32LV761H-ZA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32LV761H-ZD)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Brochures

extension : pdf
UK_Hotel_TV_Chromecast_Flyer_S6.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.