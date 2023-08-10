We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LX761H Series
All Spec
-
Backlight Type
-
LED (Slim Direct)
-
Cinema 3D
-
-
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
-
300
-
Analog
-
PAL/SECAM
-
Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2
-
Cable
-
DVB-C
-
Satellite
-
DVB-S2
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
-
-
Pro:Centric
-
Yes (Smart)
-
Pro:Idiom
-
Yes
-
Headphone Out
-
1
-
RF In
-
-
-
AV in
-
-
-
S-Video In
-
-
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin)
-
-
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr)
-
-
-
PC Audio Input
-
-
-
HDMI In
-
1 (2.0)
-
USB (2.0)
-
2 (2.0)
-
CI Slot
-
1
-
IR Out
-
-
-
RF In
-
2
-
AV In
-
-
-
AV Out
-
-
-
S-Video In
-
-
-
Full Scart
-
1
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
-
-
-
Component in (Audio)
-
-
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)
-
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
1 (2.0)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
-
-
PC Audio Input
-
-
-
RS-232C (D-sub 9pin)
-
1
-
Headphone Out
-
-
-
Clock Interface
-
1
-
LAN Port
-
2
-
RJ45 (RJP interface)
-
-
-
External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)
-
2 (Spk-out 1, Vol. Control 1)
-
TV link Configuration (phone jack type)
-
-
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Typical (Watts)
-
62.8W
-
Swivel (angle)
-
Yes
-
VESA Compatibility
-
200 X 200
-
Safety
-
CB , CU TR
-
EMC
-
CE
-
ETC.
-
ROHS, ErP
-
Set Size (W/O Stand, WxHxD, mm)
-
734 X 438 X 55.3
-
Set Size (With Stand, WxHxD, mm)
-
734 X 489 X 282
-
Region
-
Europe
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
