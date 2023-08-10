About Cookies on This Site

40" Pro: Centric® V Series TV

Specs

Support

Resource

40LX541H

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Size (inches)

40

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

300

Contrast Ratio

5000:1

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

1,000,000:1

Viewing Angle Degree (H/V)

176/176

Response Time

8.5ms

BROADCASTING / TUNING SYSTEM

Digital

DVB-T2, DVB-C, DVB-S2

Analog

Yes (PAL/SECAM)

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

Yes

Aspect Ratio Correction

16:9 / Just Scan / Original / Full Wide / 4:3 / 14:9 / Cinema Zoom 1 / Zoom

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W+10W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Clear Voice

Yes

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

FEATURES

Pro:Centric

Yes

Pro:Centric Application

Yes

RF(1/2Tuner)

Yes: (1 Tuner)

HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) ※ Service Carousel (TLX)

GEM / Flash

EzManager(Simplicity)

Yes

Remote Diagnosis

Yes (RF)

Multicast/Unicast ready

Multicast only

HDMI-CEC

Yes

Instant ON

Yes

Wake on RF

Yes

SI Compatible (TVLink Protocol)

Yes (TV Link Interactive)

LED Clock / Buzzer / Alarm

Yes

IR Out

Yes (RS-232C , HDMI)

External Speaker Out

Yes (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)

USB

Yes (USB 2.0)

USB Cloning

Yes

One Channel Map

Yes

Multi IR Code

Yes

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

Yes

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes/Yes

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Intelligent sensor

Yes

Anti-theft System - Kensington Lock

Yes

Anti-theft System - Credenza/Screw HoleSecurity

Yes

INTERFACES

Headphone Out

1

HDMI In - Side

2

USB (2.0) - Side

1

RF In

2

Full Scart

1

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

1(Phone jack)

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)

1 (Optical)

HDMI/HDCP Input

1

RS-232C (D-Sub 9 Pin)

1

LAN Port

1

External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)

2 (Spk-out 1, Vol. Control 1)

REQUIRED LISTING (CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB , CU TR

EMC

CE

ETC.

ROHS, ErP, Eco flower(EU only)

DIMENSIONS(MM/WXHXD)

Including Stand

911 x 576 x 282

WEIGHT(KG)

Including Stand

10.4

POWER

Source Voltage, Frequency

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Consumption (Max)

102.1W

Consumption (Typical)

75.5W

Stand-by

0.3W↓

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(40LX541H-ZA)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(40LX541H-ZA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(40LX541H-ZA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.