Comprehensive Hospitality Solution with Pro:Centric®

Specs

Support

Resource

49LW341H

DISPLAY

Type

Slim Direct

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

300

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

PAL/SECAM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

Aspect Ratio

8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

AUDIO

Audio Output / Speaker System

10W + 10W / 2.0 ch

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

INTERFACE

Side

HDMI In, USB 2.0, CI Slot

Rear

RF In (2), Component In (Video, RCA5), Component In (Audio), Optical Audio Out, HDMI / HDCP Input, RS-232C, Headphone Out, RGB In, PC Audio Input, LAN Port (MHEG / SERVICE) , External Speaker Out

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

Bezel Width (L/R, U, B) : off bezel based

9.8, 9.8, 12.8

Vesa

300 x 300

WxHxD / weight (w/o stand)

1,107 x 645 x 70.3 (SPK 79.4) / 12kg

WxHxD / weight (with stand)

1,107 x 695 x 303 / 15.0kg

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Max (Watts)

94

Typical (Watts)

70

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(49LW341H-ZA)
extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(49LW341H-ZD)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(49LW341H-ZA)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(49LW341H-ZD)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(49LW341H-ZA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(49LW341H-ZD)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Brochures

extension : pdf
UK_Hotel_TV_Chromecast_Flyer_S6.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.