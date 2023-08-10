About Cookies on This Site

LY761H Series

Specs

Support

Resource

LY761H Series

55LY761H

LY761H Series

Print

All Spec

LCD PANEL SPECIFICATION

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

PAL/SECAM

Cable

DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

Aspect Ratio

5 modes (16:9, Just scan, Set by program, 4:3, Zoom)

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Wireless Sound Sync

Ready

FEATURE - PRO:CENTRIC

Type

P:C Smart

Hybrid Streaming (IP & RF)

Yes

RF (1/2Tuner)

RF (1Tuner)

Pro:Centric Application

Yes

HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)

GEM/FLASH/HTML

INTERFACE - SET SIDE

HDMI In

1

USB (2.0)

2

CI Slot

1

Headphone Out (3.5mm Phone Jack)

-

AV in

-

INTERFACE - SET REAR

RF In

1

AV In (Composite)

1

Component In (Y, Pb,Pr) + Audio (L/R)

-

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

RGB In (D-sub 15pin)

-

Clock Interface (D-sub 15pin)

1

PC Audio Input

-

USB (2.0/3.0)

-

Headphone Out (3.5mm Phone Jack)

-

RS-232C (D-sub 9pin)

1 (Control & Service)

HDMI In

1

LAN (RJ45)

2

Full Scart

-

RJP interface (RJ45)

-

Ext SPK out (3.5mm Phone Jack)

2 (Spk-out 1, Vol. Control 1)

TV link Configuration (phone jack type)

-

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Typical (Watts)

-

TOOL DESCRIPTION

Swivel (angle)

Yes (± 20 degrees)

VESA Compatibility

400 X 400

REQUIRED LISTING (CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB , CU TR, CE

ETC.

-

DIMENSION

Set Size (W/O Stand, WxHxD, mm)

1,243 X 725 X 56.8

Set Size (With Stand, WxHxD, mm)

1,243 X 771 X 325

GENERAL

Region

Europe

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(55LY761H-ZA)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(55LY761H-ZA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55LY761H-ZA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.