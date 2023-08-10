About Cookies on This Site

55UR767H3ZC

55" 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct | 55UR767H3ZC

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

A TV hanging on the hotel wall shows a vivid and bright screen.

*65 inch.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Real 4K Made by Pure Colours

NanoCell TV delivers a broad spectrum of colours and lifelike accuracy with advanced NanoCell technology, making LG Hotel TV nearly unimpaired. Discover brilliant and clear visual experience with the Real 4K that NanoCell TV delivers.

The comparison between NanoCell TV and LG Conventional TV, screening dews on a leaf.

Nano Bezel Adds Sophisticated Ambiance

With its minimal Nano Bezel, NanoCell is designed to blend into any interior and delivers an immersive and delicate viewing experience.

A TV's bezel is so thin that it reduces the difference between the screen and the real thing, so the zebras on the screen look lively.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based inroom control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

*Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

More Innovative LG webOS 6.0

Explore the latest LG Smart TV features, and discover TVs that deliver innovative technology, remarkable clarity, and true-to-life colours. Newly added Gallery Mode enable you to utilize the TV as a customized clock and an artwork which perfectly harmonizes with your space and life.

A TV is screening an art piece based on webOS.

SoftAP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the SoftAP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room SoftAP information such as signal level, SoftAP passwords, etc.

A TV is featuring SoftAP, which is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature, to other devices.

*SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*Screen Share may not be operated at the same time.

A TV is screening greeting messages with images.

Welcome Video / Screen

With the capability to display several images, Commercial TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.

A set-top box with a remote control is controlling several LG Commercial TVs.

IR Out

Using the interactive set-top box, LG Commercial TVs can be controlled with a single remote control.


*This feature may have a restriction depending on the TV models.
A person is controlling the TV settings with Hotel Mode.

Hotel Mode
(Public Display Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. It also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.

 

Setting data of the display can be stored on USB and transmitted to other displays.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.
Print

All Spec

ACCESSORIES

Remote type

S-Con / MMR (Option)

Power Cable

Yes (1.5M / Straight)

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

10W + 10W

AI Sound

Yes

POWER SPEC.

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption(Max)

177 W

Power Consumption(Typ)

155 W

Standby Power Consumption

0.5 W

STANDARD

Safety

CB, CU TR

EMC

CE

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

SDR Grade

G

SDR On mode

84 W

HDR Grade

G

HDR On mode

128 W

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

ErP Class

A++

On Power Consumption

70 W

Luminance Ratio (%)

65%

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

97.1 kWh

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1,233 x 716 x 44.2

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1,360 x 810 x 152

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

11.8/11.8/11.8/18.3

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

5.8/5.8/5.8/14.9

Weight without Stand

16.3

Weight in Shipping

20.9

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

2 (2.0)

USB (Ver.)

2 (2.0)

RF In

2

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

2 (Spk-out 1(Stereo, Max 2W with 8Ω), Vol. Control 1)

Headphone out

1

CI Slot

1 (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

1 (Phone Jack, 4pin)

MECHANICAL

VESA Compatible

Yes
300x300

Kensington Lock

Yes

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

Yes
* This feature supported after purchasing Stand

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

Yes
* This feature supported after purchasing Stand

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

Yes

DESIGN

Tool Name

NANO80

Stand Type

No Stand For Accessory : 1 pole(Swivel), Floor Stand

Front Colour

Meteo Gray

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

55

Resolution

3840 X 2160 (UHD)

Brightness (Typ.)

360

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

RTC (Real Time Clock)

Yes

NTP sync timer

Yes (Clock Setup NTP)

BEACON

Yes

Video Tag

Yes (2 supported)

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

EzManager

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

Wake on RF

Yes

WOL

Yes

SNMP

Yes

Diagnostics

Yes (IP Remote)

HTNG-CEC (Version)

Yes(1.4)

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

Yes(1.4)

IR Out

Yes (RS-232C 4pin, HDMI)

Multi IR Code

Yes

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

Yes (Hotel Mode)

Welcome Video

Yes

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

Yes

Insert Image

Yes

One Channel Map

Yes

External Speaker Out / Line Out

Yes

Conformal Coating

Yes

Instant ON

Yes

Energy Saving mode

Yes

V-Lan Tag

Yes

Mobile Remote

Yes

Port Block

Yes

Lock mode

Yes (Limited)

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

Yes
LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

External Power Out

Yes

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

Yes (webOS 6.0)

Web Browser

Yes

Magic Remote Compatibility

Yes (Ready, MR18HA)

Mood Display

Yes

Gallery Mode

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes (802.11ac)

Soft AP

Yes

Screen Share

Yes

DIAL

Yes

Bluetooth Audio Playback

Yes

HDMI-ARC

Yes (HDMI2)

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

Yes

IoT

Yes

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

Yes

Pro:Centric Cloud

Yes (1.0)

Pro:Centric Direct

Yes (4.5)

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

Yes (5.0)

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

Yes

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

Yes

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

Yes

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(55UR767H3ZC)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55UR767H3ZC)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(55UR767H3ZC)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55UR767H3ZC)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55UR767H3ZC)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55UR767H3ZC)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.