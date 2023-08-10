We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UV761H Series
All Spec
-
Type
-
Edge LED
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
Analog
-
PAL / SECAM
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Picture Engine
-
XD Engine
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
Yes 8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
-
10W + 10W / 2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
-
Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Type
-
Pro:Centric Smart, V, Direct
-
Data Streaming (IP &RF)
-
Yes
-
RF
-
Yes (1 Tuner)
-
HCAP (SDK)
-
GEM / Flash /HTML5
-
Pro:Centric Application
-
PCA 3.7
-
Smart UX
-
webOS 3.5, Commercial Smart Home, Web Browser, Pre-loaded Apps, SDP (Service Delivery Platform) compatibility, Magic Remote Ready
-
Connectivity
-
SoftAP, WiFi (2.4 / 5GHz), ScreenShare (Miracast), SmartShare, DIAL, Bluetooth Sound Sync, LG Sound Sync
-
Installation
-
EzManager, USB Cloning
-
Management
-
Wake on RF, WOL, Remote Diagnostics, TVLink Interactive, IR Out, Multi IR Code, HTNG/HDMI-CEC
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, External Power, RJP Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility, RTC (Real Time Clock), webRTC Ready
-
Side
-
HDMI In, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, CI Slot
-
Rear
-
RF In (2), AV In, Video Component In (Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI Input, RS-232C, Headphone Out, Clock Interface, RJ45 (2), External Speaker Out (2)
-
Vesa
-
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / weight (with stand)
-
1,236 x 770.7 x 303 / 18.5kg
-
W x H x D / weight (Packing)
-
1,360 x 860 x 190 / 23.5kg
-
Region
-
Middle East & Africa
