55" SuperSign TV

Specs

Support

Resource

55" SuperSign TV

55LX540S

55" SuperSign TV

All Spec

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

55

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

330

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1, 1,000,000:1(DCR)

Response Time (ms)

9

Viewing Angle (°)

178 x 178

VIDEO

Aspect Ratio Mode

8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan,Original, full wide, 4:3,16:9, Zoom,Cinema zoom1)

Picture Mode

8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

INPUT / OUTPUT

Component In(Y, Pb,Pr) + Audio(L/R)

1 ( Phone Jack)

Audio Output

1 (Optical)

Audio Inputs

1(Phone Jack, Commonly used w/AV)

HDMI

1

USB

2

LAN

Yes

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

1

CI Slot

1

Headphone Out(3.5mm Phone Jack)

1

RF In

1

AUDIO

Audio Power

10W + 10W

Clear Voice II

Yes

Surround System

Vertual Surround

Sound mode

Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game

Sound Optimizer

3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

SPECIAL FEATURES

Wi-Fi

Dongle ready

SUPERSIGN SW

W

Yes (v3.0)

N

Yes (v3.0)

M

Yes (v3.0)

Lite

Yes (v3.0)

C

Yes (v3.0)

STANDARD (CERTIFICATION) & VESA MOUNTING

CB scheme

Yes

CE

Yes

VESA Mounting

300 x 300

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60HZ

Power Consumption

Typ.:95.4W, Max: 121.6W, Energy Saving:76.3W(Min), 52.4W(Med), 28.6W(Max), Stand-by: 0.3W

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD (MM)

Monitor

1242mm x 724mm x 37mm

Monitor with Optional Stand

1242mm x 774mm x 220mm

WEIGHT(KG)

Monitor

20.9Kg

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(55LX540S-ZA)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(55LX540S-ZA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55LX540S-ZA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
9460_UK_Arm_TV_Spec_Sheet_LU766A.PDF
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.