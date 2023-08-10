About Cookies on This Site

LW540S Series

43LW540S

43LW540S

LW540S Series

All Spec

DISPLAY

Type

Direct LED

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

300

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

PAL/SECAM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

Aspect Ratio

8 modes (16:9, Just Scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

AUDIO

Audio Output / Speaker System

10W + 10W / 2.0 ch

Sound mode

6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

INTERFACE

Side

HDMI In, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot

Rear

RF In (2), Video Component In, Audio Component In, Optical Audio Out, HDMI/HDCP Input, RGB In, PC Audio Input (Sharing with Component In), RS-232C, Headphone Out, LAN Port, External Speaker Out

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

WxHxD / weight (w/o stand)

974 x 571 x 70.3 (SPK 79.4) / 9.2kg

WxHxD / weight (with stand)

974 x 620 x 199 / 9.5kg

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Typical (Watts)

58

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(43LW540S-ZA)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(43LW540S-ZA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(43LW540S-ZA)
