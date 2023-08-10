We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" SuperSign TV
All Spec
-
Screen size (inches)
-
55
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
330
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1, 1,000,000:1(DCR)
-
Response Time (ms)
-
9
-
Viewing Angle (°)
-
178 x 178
-
Aspect Ratio Mode
-
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan,Original, full wide, 4:3,16:9, Zoom,Cinema zoom1)
-
Picture Mode
-
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Component In(Y, Pb,Pr) + Audio(L/R)
-
1 ( Phone Jack)
-
Audio Output
-
1 (Optical)
-
Audio Inputs
-
1(Phone Jack, Commonly used w/AV)
-
HDMI
-
1
-
USB
-
2
-
LAN
-
Yes
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
1
-
CI Slot
-
1
-
Headphone Out(3.5mm Phone Jack)
-
1
-
RF In
-
1
-
Audio Power
-
10W + 10W
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Surround System
-
Vertual Surround
-
Sound mode
-
Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Dongle ready
-
W
-
Yes (v3.0)
-
N
-
Yes (v3.0)
-
M
-
Yes (v3.0)
-
Lite
-
Yes (v3.0)
-
C
-
Yes (v3.0)
-
CB scheme
-
Yes
-
CE
-
Yes
-
VESA Mounting
-
300 x 300
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V, 50/60HZ
-
Power Consumption
-
Typ.:95.4W, Max: 121.6W, Energy Saving:76.3W(Min), 52.4W(Med), 28.6W(Max), Stand-by: 0.3W
-
Monitor
-
1242mm x 724mm x 37mm
-
Monitor with Optional Stand
-
1242mm x 774mm x 220mm
-
Monitor
-
20.9Kg
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
