In-Cell Interactive Digital Board TN3F

In-Cell Interactive Digital Board TN3F

86TN3F-B

In-Cell Interactive Digital Board TN3F

PANEL

Screen Size

85.6

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Edge

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness(Typ., cd/m², w/ Protection Glass)

350

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

8ms(G to G)

Life Time (Typ.)

50,000 Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours

16Hr

Orientation

Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Video / Audio

HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, USB

External Control

RS232C In/Out

USB

USB 2.0 (2), USB Type C(USB2.0), Touch Out(USB2.0,B Type)(2)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

(T/L/R/B) set: 28.8mm

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1952.6 X 1164.1 X 86.4mm

Weight (Head)

66.7 kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

2190 X 1470 X 371mm

Packed Weight

96.4kg

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

360W / 420W

SOUND

Speaker

Built in(10W/Ch)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

optional

(OPS Kit (KT-OPSF))

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI(3M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Touch Pen(2ea, include battery 2ea), Pen Tip(12ea), Tip Remover(2ea), USB Type-C Cable, Ferrite Core Filter

SPECIAL FEATURE

IDB App

Yes

TOUCH SPECIFICATIONS

Touch type

In-cell

Available object size for touch

Ø5 mm ↑

Reponse Time (PC Windows 10)

70ms↓

Accuracy

1.5mm

Interface

USB 2.0

Protection Glass Thickness

1.85T (Anti-Glare)

Protection Glass Transmission

88%

Operating System Support

Win7 professional, Win8.1, Win10

Multi touch point

Finger : Max 20 Point (Windows), Finger: Max 10Point (webOS), Active Pen : Max 2 Point

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(86TN3F-B)
extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(86TN3F-B)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(86TN3F-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(86TN3F-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.