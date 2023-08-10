We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
In-Cell Interactive Digital Board TN3F
All Spec
Screen Size
85.6
Panel Technology
IPS
Back Light Type
Edge
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
Brightness(Typ., cd/m², w/ Protection Glass)
350
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
Response Time
8ms(G to G)
Life Time (Typ.)
50,000 Hrs (Typ.)
Operation Hours
16Hr
Orientation
Landscape
Video / Audio
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, USB
External Control
RS232C In/Out
USB
USB 2.0 (2), USB Type C(USB2.0), Touch Out(USB2.0,B Type)(2)
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
(T/L/R/B) set: 28.8mm
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1952.6 X 1164.1 X 86.4mm
Weight (Head)
66.7 kg
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
2190 X 1470 X 371mm
Packed Weight
96.4kg
Handle
Yes
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
360W / 420W
Speaker
Built in(10W/Ch)
Safety
CB / NRTL
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
OPS type compatible
Yes
optional
(OPS Kit (KT-OPSF))
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI(3M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Touch Pen(2ea, include battery 2ea), Pen Tip(12ea), Tip Remover(2ea), USB Type-C Cable, Ferrite Core Filter
IDB App
Yes
Touch type
In-cell
Available object size for touch
Ø5 mm ↑
Reponse Time (PC Windows 10)
70ms↓
Accuracy
1.5mm
Interface
USB 2.0
Protection Glass Thickness
1.85T (Anti-Glare)
Protection Glass Transmission
88%
Operating System Support
Win7 professional, Win8.1, Win10
Multi touch point
Finger : Max 20 Point (Windows), Finger: Max 10Point (webOS), Active Pen : Max 2 Point
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
