42" High-Brightness Premium Display

Specs

Support

Resource

42" High-Brightness Premium Display

42WX30

42" High-Brightness Premium Display

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

42

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

700

Contrast Ratio

1,300:1, 500,000:1 (DCR)

Response Time (ms)

12

Viewing Angle (°)

178 x 178

Surface Treatment

Hard Coating(3H), ARC film

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

1.06 Billion

VIDEO

Max Input Resolution

1920 X 1080@ 60Hz(RGB,HDMI/DVI-D,DP)

Recommended Resolution

1920 X 1080@ 60Hz(RGB,HDMI/DVI-D,DP)

H-Scanning Frequency

30 ~ 83kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI-D/DP)

V-Scanning Frequency

56Hz ~ 75Hz (RGB), 56Hz~60Hz (HDMI/DVI-D/DP)

Pixel Frequency

148.5 MHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI-D,DP)

Sync Compatability

Separate / Composite / Digital

Video Input

RGB, HDMI, DVI, DP

Picture Mode

Vivid / Standard / Cinema / Sports / Game

Colour temperature

Warm / Medium / Cool

CONNECTIVITY - INPUT

Digital

HDMI(1), DVI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input

Analog

Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)

Audio

RGB/DVI-D/AV/Component(3.5Φ 1)

External Control

RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)

USB

Yes(1)

HDTV Formats

Component : 720p, 1080i , 1080p, HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

Digital

DVI-D(1)

Analog

Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)

Audio

External Speaker

External Control

RS232C(1), IR(1)

AUDIO

Audio Power

20W (10W x 2)

Balance

Yes

Speaker On/off

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound mode

Standard , Music, Cinema , Sports , Game

SPECIAL FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Tile Mode

Up to 5 x 5

Natural Mode @Tile Mode

Yes

Source Selection

AV, Component, RGB, Display Port, DVI-D, HDMI

Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

Yes

Position/Size

Yes

Auto Config/Phase

Yes

ISM Method

Normal/White wash/Orbiter/Inversion

Advanced

Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level

Time

Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

Input Label

Yes

Auto Power/Source Memory

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

DPM Select

Yes

USB playback

Yes

Energy Saving Mode

Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

STANDARD (CERTIFICATION) & VESA MOUNTING

Safety

UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV

EMC

FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)

VESA Mounting

400 x 400

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60HZ

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Consumption

Typ.:115, Smart Energy Saving:75W, DPM:0.7W(DP), Power off:0.5W

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD (MM)

Monitor

96.16cm x 55.45cm x 3.19cm

Monitor with Optional Stand

96.16cm x 62.89cm x 29.83cm

Monitor with Optional Stand & Speaker Dimensions

96.16cm x 62.89cm x 29.83cm

WEIGHT(KG)

Monitor

13.7kg

(Head+Stand)

15kg

(Head & Stand & Speaker)

15.9kg

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.