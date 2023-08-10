About Cookies on This Site

XS2B Series

XS2B Series

49XS2B

XS2B Series

PANEL

Screen Size

49" Class (48.50" measured diagonal)

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

Max: 2750cd/m² , Min: 2250cd/m², Typ: 2500cd/m²

CONNECTIVITY - INTPUT

HDMI

Yes (2)

DP

Yes (1)

DVI-D

Yes (1)

Analog

No

Audio

Yes (1)

External Control (RS232C IN)

Yes (1)

External Control (RJ45)

Yes (1)

External Control (IR receiver)

Yes (1)

External Control (Pixel Sensor)

Yes (1)

USB

Yes (1)

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

DP Out

Yes (1)

Externel Speaker Out

Yes (1, L/R)

External Control (RS232C OUT)

Yes (1)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

6.5mm (L/R), 9mm (T/B)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,092.7mm X 626.4mm X 83.5mm

Weight (Head)

21.2kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600mm x 400mm

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign-w lite

Yes

SuperSign-c

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, IR extension cable/PCB, Manual (ESG&EIG)

Optional

WM-L640V, WM-P640V (wall mount), KT-SP0, AN-WF500 ** Stand is not available

GENERAL

Region

Global

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(49XS2B-B)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(49XS2B-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(49XS2B-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.