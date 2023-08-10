We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" Window-Facing Display
All Spec
-
Screen size (inches)
-
55
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
Min:2250cd/m2,Typ: 2500cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1, 5,000,000:1(DCR)
-
Response Time (ms)
-
9
-
Viewing Angle (°)
-
178 x 178
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
16.7M
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard coating(3H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance< 2.5%) < 2.5%)
-
Max Input Resolution
-
1920 x 1080@60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, DisplayPort)
-
Recommended Resolution
-
1920 x 1080@60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, DisplayPort)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
-
30 ~ 83kHz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
-
60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
Pixel Frequency
-
148.5MHz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
Sync Compatability
-
Digital
-
Video Input
-
HDMI1, HDMI2, DVI-D, DisplayPort
-
Picture Mode
-
Vivid, Standard , APS, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2
-
Colour temperature
-
Warm50 ~ Cool50
-
Digital
-
HDMI(2), DVI-D(1), DP(1)
-
Audio
-
YES(1)
-
External Control
-
RS232C, RJ45, IR receiver
-
USB
-
Yes
-
HDTV Formats
-
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Digital
-
Display Port(1)
-
External Control
-
RS232C
-
Externel Speaker Out
-
Yes
-
Audio Power
-
20W(10W x 2) for External Speaker
-
Balance
-
Yes
-
Speaker On/off
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound mode
-
Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
-
Yes
-
Tile Mode
-
Yes
-
Natural Mode @Tile Mode
-
Yes
-
Source Selection
-
DVI-D, HDMI, Display Port, USB
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
-
Yes
-
Advanced
-
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level
-
Time
-
Clock, On/Off Time, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Input Label
-
Yes(PC/DTV)
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
DPM Select
-
Yes
-
USB playback
-
Yes
-
Internal Memory
-
16GB(System 4GB + Available 12GB)
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Dongle ready
-
Safety
-
UL / CB scheme
-
VESA Mounting
-
600 x 400
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V, 50/60HZ
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption
-
Typ.:220W, Max: 250W, Smart Energy Saving:40~50% down of typical, DPM:0.7W(DP), 1.0W(DVI-D, HDMI), Power off:0.5W
-
Monitor
-
1238.4mm x 712.4mm x 89mm
-
Monitor
-
25.6kg
-
Supersign Compatibility
-
SuperSign-w lite, SuperSign-c
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.