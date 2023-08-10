About Cookies on This Site

Specs

Support

Resource

86XE3FS-B

86" 3000 nits UHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

86"

Panel Technology

IPS RGB

Backlight Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

3000

Brightness (Min., cd/m²)

2800

Contrast Ratio

1200:1 (Typ)

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Colour gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Colour Depth

10BIT, 1.07 Billion

Response Time

8 ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment

Haze 3%

Life Time (Typ.)

50,000 Hrs

Operation Hours

24Hrs / 7Days

Orientation

Portrait

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (1, HDCP2.2), DP (1, HDCP1.4), DVI-D (1), Audio In (1), RS232C IN (1, 4-pin phone jack), RJ45 (LAN), IR IN (1), USB (1, USB2.0 Type A)

Output

Externel Speaker Out (1, L/R, 10W + 10W), RS232C OUT (1), RJ45 (LAN) (4)

External Control

RS232C In/out (4 Pin Phone-Jack), RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

101/135/135/101mm

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1338 x 2100 x 187mm

Weight (Head)

276Kg

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)

1503 x 2296 x 468mm

Packed Weight

310Kg

Handle

Yes

Protection Glass

9.52mm - 4mm(glass)+1.52mm(lami)+4mm(glass), P2A Certified, Tempered, Anti-Reflective, Shatter-Proof

KEY FEATURE

Internal Memory

16GB

Sensor

Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Pixel sensor, Current Sensor, BLU Sensor, Humidity Sensor, Acceleration (Gyro) Sensor

Power Indicator

Yes

Fan

Yes

webOS ver.

webOS 3.0

Embedded CMS

Local Contents Scheduling

USB Plug & Play

Yes

Fail over

Yes

SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image

Yes

SW - Background Image - No Signal Image

Yes

Sync mode

RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync

Video Tag

Yes (2)

Screen Rotation

Yes

External Input Rotation

Yes

Gapless Playback

Yes

Tile Mode Setting

Yes (Max. 15x15)

Setting Data Cloning

Yes

SNMP

Yes

ISM Mode (Image Sticking Minimization)

Yes

Auto Set ID

Yes

Status Mailing

Yes

Control Manager

Yes

3rd Party Control Compatibility

Yes

HDMI-CEC

Yes

SI Server Setting

Yes

Brightness Compensation

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

IP Rating

IP56

Power protection

Yes (Circuit Breaker)

Direct Sunlight

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

-30°C to 50 °C

Operation Humidity

5 % to 100 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ./Max

1450W / 1850W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

4948 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 6312 BTU/Hr(Max)

Smart Energy Saving

640W

DPM

Under 1W

Power off

Less than 0.5W

SOUND

Speaker

No

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A"/CE/KC/VCCI

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign

Yes (CMS, Control, Control+)

Signage365Care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Original), Portuguese (Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portuguese (Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (Including Battery 2ea), HDMI Cable, USB Cable, Manual (IG&EIG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, LAN extension cable Cord Grip rubber (3ea)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(86XE3FS-B)
extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(86XE3FS-B)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(86XE3FS-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(86XE3FS-B)
