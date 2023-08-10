We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
86" 3000 nits UHD IP-rated Outdoor Display
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
86"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS RGB
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
-
3000
-
Brightness (Min., cd/m²)
-
2800
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1200:1 (Typ)
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Colour gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Colour Depth
-
10BIT, 1.07 Billion
-
Response Time
-
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Haze 3%
-
Life Time (Typ.)
-
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
-
24Hrs / 7Days
-
Orientation
-
Portrait
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
Yes
-
Input
-
HDMI (1, HDCP2.2), DP (1, HDCP1.4), DVI-D (1), Audio In (1), RS232C IN (1, 4-pin phone jack), RJ45 (LAN), IR IN (1), USB (1, USB2.0 Type A)
-
Output
-
Externel Speaker Out (1, L/R, 10W + 10W), RS232C OUT (1), RJ45 (LAN) (4)
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out (4 Pin Phone-Jack), RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
101/135/135/101mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1338 x 2100 x 187mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
276Kg
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1503 x 2296 x 468mm
-
Packed Weight
-
310Kg
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
Protection Glass
-
9.52mm - 4mm(glass)+1.52mm(lami)+4mm(glass), P2A Certified, Tempered, Anti-Reflective, Shatter-Proof
-
Internal Memory
-
16GB
-
Sensor
-
Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Pixel sensor, Current Sensor, BLU Sensor, Humidity Sensor, Acceleration (Gyro) Sensor
-
Power Indicator
-
Yes
-
Fan
-
Yes
-
webOS ver.
-
webOS 3.0
-
Embedded CMS
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
USB Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Fail over
-
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image
-
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - No Signal Image
-
Yes
-
Sync mode
-
RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync
-
Video Tag
-
Yes (2)
-
Screen Rotation
-
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
-
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
-
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
Yes
-
SNMP
-
Yes
-
ISM Mode (Image Sticking Minimization)
-
Yes
-
Auto Set ID
-
Yes
-
Status Mailing
-
Yes
-
Control Manager
-
Yes
-
3rd Party Control Compatibility
-
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
-
Yes
-
Brightness Compensation
-
Yes
-
IP Rating
-
IP56
-
Power protection
-
Yes (Circuit Breaker)
-
Direct Sunlight
-
Yes
-
Operation Temperature
-
-30°C to 50 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
5 % to 100 %
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ./Max
-
1450W / 1850W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
4948 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 6312 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
640W
-
DPM
-
Under 1W
-
Power off
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Speaker
-
No
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A"/CE/KC/VCCI
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes (EU Only) / No
-
SuperSign
-
Yes (CMS, Control, Control+)
-
Signage365Care
-
Yes
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Original), Portuguese (Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portuguese (Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller (Including Battery 2ea), HDMI Cable, USB Cable, Manual (IG&EIG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, LAN extension cable Cord Grip rubber (3ea)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
